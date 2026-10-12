Optimism as a new, less expensive Tampa Bay ferry service readies for launch

The Tampa Bay area could soon have a ferry service running between Tampa and St. Petersburg once again.

The Cross-Bay Ferry ceased operations in April 2025 after its operator wanted to replace its ferry with a slower model.

But in December, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority approved a plan to launch the Tampa Bay Ferry, with longtime Pinellas County fishing and boating operator Hubbard's Marina as the ferry operator.

And now, Hubbard's is working with the PSTA to launch the new service by the end of the year.

ALSO READ: Two ferries are expected to soon ply the waters between St. Pete and Tampa

“We're getting close to the finish line here and looking forward to getting this thing launched and getting people across the bay,” said Tara Hubbard, director of business development at Hubbard's Marina.

Quincy Walters / WUSF Tara Hubbard

Hubbard's hopes to uplift this cross-bay transportation opportunity to not only be used for fun trips, but also to take people to work and back. They also hope to keep the ticket price at $10.

Hubbard said that price, which is cheaper than the previous ferry service, should be able to lure more passengers and make it more accessible.

"That is the big thing," Hubbard said. "Once we launch, being able to get these boats full and really build this consistency as a reputable transit opportunity. That's what we're focused on."

Taking the ferry can save time and money, Hubbard said. The new service will enable travelers to avoid the hassle of traffic on Interstate 275 (I-275) or the Gandy Bridge and save some extra money on gas.

It will also help residents become more connected with their community and improve their wellness.

“There's a lot of research around being able to be around or on the water and what that can provide for your mental health," Hubbard said. "So that's another layer in there."

How the service came about

A $4.8 million federal grant has given Hubbard's the opportunity to have the two ferry boats — purchased from San Francisco and Seattle — sailing at the same time.

The ferries are named Bay Clipper, which can hold 149 passengers, and Bay Breeze, which can hold 249.

Hubbard's is also working with the PSTA to add a third vessel to explore new routes and more service opportunities.

This, Hubbard said, will provide more flexibility with the back-and-forth system and provide faster service with less in-between time.

ALSO READ: PSTA OKs Hubbard’s to operate new Tampa Bay ferry and purchase of a vessel

And Hubbard said the company is currently working with PSTA to hopefully expand to a third vessel to explore new routes and more service opportunities.

This, Hubbard added, will provide more flexibility and faster service with less wait time.

"With us as the private partner, we're really trying to lean into the experience and the customer service," Hubbard said. "And yes, we want this to be a transportation service, but we also want it to be fun. So we're really looking forward to inspiring the community to come out, get on the boat, and really deliver that consistent service, so people can get to where they need to be."

A longtime goal for Hubbard's

Hubbard's Marina has been in operation for more nearly 100 years, offering services such as deep-sea fishing, charter rentals and dolphin watching cruises.

It also operates a ferry service from Fort DeSoto to Egmont Key and Shell Key.

But for Hubbard's, the idea of resurrecting the service between Tampa and St. Petersburg was a longtime goal — and one that Hubbard says the company embraces.

"This is definitely a new terrain for us, but we're really eager for the challenge, and it really means a lot to us outside of the business opportunity," Hubbard said. "This is something that my father, my grandfather, have not only been acting on but envisioning for the region for literally decades. You know, we want to see this waterborne transit stick."

This story was compiled from interviews by Matthew Pettie for "Florida Matters Live and Local."