Crane crashes into Jacksonville's Hart Bridge. It closed for hours, but damage is minor

Jacksonville's Hart Bridge was shut down late Wednesday after a tall crane atop a barge slammed into its superstructure, but damage was limited, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

State crews found minor damage to a beam under the center part of the four-lane green bridge, which was reopened about four hours after the impact.

The incident occurred between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. as the crane was being maneuvered on a barge on the eastern side of the 141-foot-tall steel girder bridge, which connects downtown near EverBank Stadium and the city's Southside.

Florida Department of Transportation Inspectors from the Florida Department of Transportation look at the damage caused when a crane hit the Hart Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026.

A crane used to assess the damage was close enough to get there within 20 minutes, said state Department of Transportation spokesperson Hampton Ray. The special crane deployed inspectors under the bridge from the road above.

“We spent a significant amount of time looking at the actual dent in the bridge,” Ray said. “We used a lot of methods to make sure there were no cracks or fissures. Basically, it’s just cosmetic at this juncture.”

Information about the crane or the barge’s owner was not available, but the company does not appear to be local, Ray said. The U.S. Coast Guard let the barge continue its voyage after the initial bridge nspection, he said.

Ships have occasionally hit some of Jacksonville’s other bridges over the St. Johns River, but the Hart Bridge, opened in 1967, has been spared, records show:

In September 2013, a U.S. Navy vessel was being towed when it hit the nearby Mathews Bridge and dislodged a beam, causing $4 million in damage. The 146-foot-high steel cantilever bridge, which carries traffic between downtown and the Arlington neighborhood, was closed for a month.

A ship hit the Main Street bridge on Aug. 19, 2025, damaging multiple components and forcing the vertical lift roadway to remain in the down position until repairs were done months later.

In November 2016, a river cruise ship hit the Main Street bridge, closing it for months.

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