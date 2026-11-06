© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Crane crashes into Jacksonville's Hart Bridge. It closed for hours, but damage is minor

WJCT News | By Dan Scanlan - Jacksonville Today / WJCT
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:05 AM EST
large green steel cantalieve bridge over a river
Lower72
/
via Wikipedia
The 141-foot-tall Hart Bridge connects downtown Jacksonville with the city's Southside.

Jacksonville's Hart Bridge was shut down late Wednesday after a tall crane atop a barge slammed into its superstructure, but damage was limited, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

State crews found minor damage to a beam under the center part of the four-lane green bridge, which was reopened about four hours after the impact.

The incident occurred between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. as the crane was being maneuvered on a barge on the eastern side of the 141-foot-tall steel girder bridge, which connects downtown near EverBank Stadium and the city's Southside.

a team of workers in hardhats and yellow vests looking over side of a tall bridge inspecting for damage
Florida Department of Transportation
Inspectors from the Florida Department of Transportation look at the damage caused when a crane hit the Hart Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026.

A crane used to assess the damage was close enough to get there within 20 minutes, said state Department of Transportation spokesperson Hampton Ray. The special crane deployed inspectors under the bridge from the road above.

“We spent a significant amount of time looking at the actual dent in the bridge,” Ray said. “We used a lot of methods to make sure there were no cracks or fissures. Basically, it’s just cosmetic at this juncture.”

Information about the crane or the barge’s owner was not available, but the company does not appear to be local, Ray said. The U.S. Coast Guard let the barge continue its voyage after the initial bridge nspection, he said.

Ships have occasionally hit some of Jacksonville’s other bridges over the St. Johns River, but the Hart Bridge, opened in 1967, has been spared, records show:

  • In September 2013, a U.S. Navy vessel was being towed when it hit the nearby Mathews Bridge and dislodged a beam, causing $4 million in damage. The 146-foot-high steel cantilever bridge, which carries traffic between downtown and the Arlington neighborhood, was closed for a month.
  • A ship hit the Main Street bridge on Aug. 19, 2025, damaging multiple components and forcing the vertical lift roadway to remain in the down position until repairs were done months later.
  • In November 2016, a river cruise ship hit the Main Street bridge, closing it for months.

Copyright 2026 WJCT News 89.9
Tags
Transportation JacksonvillebridgeSt. Johns RiverCranes
Dan Scanlan - Jacksonville Today / WJCT
See stories by Dan Scanlan - Jacksonville Today / WJCT
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now