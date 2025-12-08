Florida Board of Governors will decide on USF's next president on Friday

The State University System’s Board of Governors meets Friday, Dec. 12, to vote on confirming Moez Limayem as the next president of the University of South Florida.

An online agenda says the board of governors will meet via Zoom, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Limayem, the former dean of the USF Muma College of Business, was approved in October by the USF Board of Trustees, and would replace outgoing president Rhea Law, who is retiring.

Typically, the board of governors, who are appointed by Florida's governor, vote to confirm the selection of a university's board of trustees.

That was not the case earlier this year, however, when the University of Florida approved longtime academic Santa Ono. The BOG denied his bid for the post, amid criticism of his past support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Unlike Ono, Limayem is seen as an insider at USF, having spent many years in leadership roles there.

If confirmed, Limayem will lead a community of over 50,000 students, and nearly 16,000 faculty and staff, according to agenda materials.

Limayem's five-year contract would give him an annual salary of $1.25 million dollars. He would also be eligible for a performance-based bonus each year of up to half of his base pay.

Limayem has served as president of the University of North Florida since 2022.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.