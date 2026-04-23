Will Weatherford says he's stepping down as chair of USF Board of Trustees

Will Weatherford, who served as chair of the University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees during a period of major institutional growth, is stepping down from the role after five years.

Vice Chair Mike Griffin will move into the seat, pending board elections, Weatherford announced Thursday in a statement released by the university.

Weatherford said he will remain as trustee “to do everything I can to support USF’s success in the years ahead here in Tampa Bay, in Tallahassee and wherever else we need to be.”

Weatherford, whose tenure mostly paralleled that of former president Rhea Law, was part of a leadership structure as USF achieved an all-time high of $750 million in research funding, joined the prestigious Association of American Universities and expanded support for athletics, including construction of an on-campus stadium.

“In that time, USF has achieved milestones that speak not only to our ambition, but to our ability to deliver,” Weatherford said.

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Other accomplishments included the start of a first-of-its-kind Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing and the USF Health Institute for Translational Virology, headquarters of the Global Virus Network.

“There were times when others doubted what we could achieve. Some questioned whether we could reach AAU membership so quickly, or whether an on-campus stadium would ever become reality. Some even laughed. They are not laughing anymore,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford’s chairmanship included leadership transitions that brought Law and current president Moez Limayem to office. He recommended Law to serve as interim president in July 2021, and the board approved her as the USF’s eight president the following March. Law announced her retirement last year, and the board named Limayem her successor following a national search.

"I want to share my deepest appreciation for Chair Weatherford’s leadership at #USF and in the Tampa Bay community!" Limeyam wrote in a social media post. "During his time as chair, our university has accelerated its momentum, and he has helped set a foundation for us to continue our success for many years to come."

Weatherford has also helped guide the university’s response to a proposed state-led transfer of its Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida. He and Limayem have treated the issue as a matter of state authority, emphasizing USF's focus has been on minimizing impacts to students, faculty and staff.

Weatherford, a former speaker of the Florida House, was appointed to the board in January 2021 and elected chair shortly after. He began his first two-year term that July. Griffin was elected as vice chair during the same meeting.

Pretty ironic that the first light pole is going in at our new home on today of all days! @willweatherford has been a guiding light for USF Athletics and our alma mater to say the least. When times felt dim, Will’s leadership, commitment and steadfast approach helped infuse a… https://t.co/zWr1qMTalI pic.twitter.com/GOVLS39oeq — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) April 23, 2026

Griffin, known as “Mr. USF,” has held multiple leadership roles at the university, including chairing the presidential search committee and serving on several key governing and alumni boards. A USF grad and former student body president, Griffin is a senior executive with a global real estate firm.

“There is truly no one who loves this university more than Mike,” Weatherford said. “I have complete confidence that he will work tirelessly alongside our fellow trustees, President Moez Limayem and our outstanding leadership team to build on this momentum and set an even more ambitious course for the future.”

Weatherford is a managing partner of Weatherford Capital, a family-owned private investment firm, and recently became a minority investor in the Tampa Bay Rays' new ownership group.

As part of the recent changes in college athlete compensation, Weatherford Capital became connected a business strategy to infuse up to $500 million in non-equity capital to the Big 12 Conference.

That same paradigm has led the USF Board of Trustees to approve an internal loan of up to $22.5 million to the school’s Athletics Department, following a vote to increase revenue‑sharing payments by $16 million. Weatherford has framed it as necessary for USF to adapt to the evolving economic model in college sports.

In a post on X, USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins wrote that Weatherford was a "guiding light for USF Athletics and our alma mater to say the least. When times felt dim, Will’s leadership, commitment and steadfast approach helped infuse a needed light, which will undoubtedly shine and continue to grow for decades to come."

The Board of Trustees is comprised of 13 members, six of whom are appointed by the governor and five appointed by the state university Board of Governors for a term of five years. The elected USF Faculty Senate president and USF Student Government president also serve as trustees.

“These are the right people. This is the right moment,” Weatherford said.