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This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
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Two years on, Hillsborough County offers hurricane recovery pop-up centers

WUSF | By Mithil Vyas
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Older man in army fatigues to the right handing a box through a van door
Sgt. Marc Morgenstern, U.S. Army
/
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
Food is distributed in Bradenton to assist the community following Hurricane Milton.

Hillsborough County residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricanes Helene or Milton can get help applying for recovery assistance at two pop-up service centers this month.

Two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton damaged homes across Hillsborough County, some homeowners are still looking for help paying for repairs.

The county is bringing its recovery assistance program into local communities this month, offering service centers where residents can get help applying for funding to repair or rebuild their homes.

The Rebuilding for Tomorrow Homeowner Repair and Reconstruction Program gives financial assistance to eligible homeowners whose properties were damaged by the 2024 storms, according to the county’s website.

Hillsborough received $709 million in federal funding for recovery and mitigation efforts related to the hurricanes, including about $211 million for homeowner repairs and reconstruction.

Eligible homeowners may qualify for up to $350,000 to replace or rebuild storm-damaged housing.

The program prioritizes households earning at or below 80% of the area median income, though households earning up to 120% may qualify.

Homeowners who have already completed eligible repairs may receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses, subject to an assessment and review of other benefits received.

The county pop-up centers are specialized to help residents who have difficulty traveling to its regular service center or completing an online application.

Mirla Cabrera is a human services supervisor with Hillsborough County Social Services. She said the hubs are intended as a place where staff can answer questions, help residents check on an existing application or submit new applications.

“These services are still needed because we understand that there are… a series of other resources that are usually immediately available after the hurricanes,” she said. “But even after two years… there are residents who either apply for those programs and the award was not enough for them to prepare their homes.”

ALSO READ: Hillsborough County is asking for resident input on how to spend hurricane recovery money

Residents do not need to bring every required document to a pop-up center to begin an application.

However, Cabrera said applicants should be prepared to provide household income information and identification, along with other documents requested during the application process.

“[Residents] don't have to go with all of that documentation, they can submit that later,” she said. “During the process, they will have time to submit it.”

The county has received over 1,000 applications so farm Cabrera said. She did not have an exact count of approved applications or the amount of funding distributed.

Approval rates for the applications are based on a three-tiered system — reimbursement, reconstruction and repairs.

Cabrera encouraged residents who are unsure whether they qualify to contact the county rather than assume they are ineligible because they received insurance or federal assistance.

The program does not currently have a set closing date, Cabrera said, but assistance is limited by available funding.

“[Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery] funds are a last resource funding,” she said, referring to federal disaster recovery funds. “We will always wait for those other funds to be spent first.”

The first pop-up center was held Oct. 7 at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center in Progress Village. Cabrera said the event drew a strong turnout, with case managers staying beyond the scheduled closing time to assist residents.

A second event is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Thonotosassa from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Thonotosassa Branch Library, 10715 Main St.

The third event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 in Town ‘N Country at the Jackson Springs Park and Community Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Rd.

Residents can also apply online, call the program’s call center at 813-540-7767 or visit the county’s permanent service center at 1029 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tags
Weather Hillsborough CountyHurricane MiltonHurricane HeleneHurricane Relief2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Mithil Vyas
Mithil Vyas is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Mithil Vyas
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