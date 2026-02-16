WUSF News is looking for Summer 2026 interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for the summer 2026 semester.

The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, digital news and social media platforms. One internship will focus entirely on WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local.

All WUSF News interns are paid.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work at WUSF News. They can also be recent graduates who are preparing to enter graduate school.

If selected, you will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters, learning how to report, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms.

WUSF News is a place where students are treated like professional journalists from the start and assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where you will discover how public media serves its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 27.

Summer 2026 (up to four interns will be selected)

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship (one intern will be selected) — The Radio News internship is five days a week, 40 hours a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing, producing, and voicing daily and in-depth news radio stories, and writing digital stories.

WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Internship (one intern will be selected) — The Florida Matters internship is five days a week, 30 to 40 hours a week. Position will include researching potential show topics and guests, booking guests, screening calls, gathering and editing sound, pulling sound bites, and writing and producing daily audio and digital stories.

WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Radio News Internship (one intern will be selected) — The Zimmerman internship is one day a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing and producing daily audio and digital stories. Students must be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News Internship (one intern will be selected) — The Digital News internship is one to two days a week. Position will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive the web audience.

Apply online by visiting the USF employment site and clicking on “Apply Now.” Find the positions under job #42683 WUSF News Intern (Admin Clerk).

Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

Applications must be submitted through the USF website by Friday, Feb. 27.

All of the WUSF News internships pay $15/hour and require students to work six to eight-hour shifts. College credit is available for interns as well.

The summer internships will run from mid-May through early August 2026.

Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.