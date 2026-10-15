Spooky dates, bubble runs and USF homecoming: Your Tampa Bay weekend plans

We're halfway through our spooky month. What will you get into this weekend?

Glow up your bones Friday night at the United Skates of America Skeleton Disco Skate. DJ Eric B is spinning disco and funk hits from the '70s and '80s for this 18+ only night on the rink. Dress in your best skeleton costume for a chance to win prizes. This party starts at 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $15 with skate rentals included or $11 if you bring your own skates.

Are you ready to bubble? The Bubble Run is bringing a colorful 5K to the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday. Run, walk, or dance your way through a sea of colorful foam before celebrating at a bubble-filled after-party with music and dancing. This 5k is noncompetitive, perfect for all ages and a feel-good time. The fun starts Saturday at 8 a.m. Registration is currently advertised as free for a limited time, with optional paid packages available.

Some of the world's best amateur skateboarders are rolling into Tampa for the 32nd annual Tampa Am at Skatepark of Tampa (SPOT). Watch competitors show off their tricks and battle for a spot in Sunday's finals. You can come straight to the SPOT or even watch live on webcam Saturday and Sunday during the day. The weekend also includes a skateboard art show Friday at The Bricks in Ybor City and the Madness Concrete Jam Saturday evening. Qualifiers begin Saturday at noon, with semifinals Sunday at noon and finals at 3 p.m. Tickets are required for spectators for the main competition.

Art lovers, the convention is in town. Art Fair Tampa is bringing 110 artists from across the country to the Tampa Convention Center for four days of creativity. Browse paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed media while also having the opportunity to meet the artists of these pieces. Expect family-friendly activities as well as workshops throughout the weekend. The fair runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is free.

USF's Homecoming celebration week is here, and there is plenty to get involved in. Free to the community, come out to the annual Run of the Bulls parade, including floats, student organizations, and plenty of school spirit Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, catch the game as USF takes on Kent State. It's a chance for students, alumni, and Tampa Bay residents to celebrate the Bulls and come together as the great community we are.