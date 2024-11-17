Florida's universities cut ties to ‘countries of concern’

Carrying out a 2023 law, Florida universities have been ending agreements and partnerships linked to seven “countries of concern.”

The state university system’s Board of Governors next week is scheduled to receive a report about the law, which targeted ties to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria.

The law, in part, largely prevented state universities and colleges from participating in agreements or partnerships with schools based in the countries of concern. It also prevented such agreements or partnerships with “foreign principals,’’ which can include such things as governments or government officials, in the countries of concern.

Background information prepared for Wednesday’s Board of Governors meeting said four of Florida’s 12 universities reported that 140 agreements, partnerships and contracts were in place before the 2023 law took effect.

The background information said the universities terminated 77 of the 140 and allowed 47 to expire. Another six will expire by the end of this year, six will expire in 2025, and four will expire between 2029 and 2035, the information said.