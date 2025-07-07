DeSantis touts improvement in Florida school grades, with no districts earning a D or F

Schools out for summer, and Florida's school grades are in for 2024-25.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the grades, which track individual schools and districts and showed a marked improvement from last year.

ALSO READ: Students' scores on Florida tests show benchmark improvements. National indicators aren't as promising

The grades take into consideration how well a school or district supports students in the following areas: achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success and maintaining a focus on struggling students.

"Seventy-one percent of all graded schools are now earning either an A or a B grade. That's a really big deal. This exceeds our performance last year, in which 64% of schools earned an A or a B grade," said DeSantis.

Florida Department of Education / A table shows school grades for Florida schools in 2025.

The governor said every grade level showed improvement when it came to letter grades.

"In 2025, the number of elementary schools earning an A grade increased by four points, middle schools receiving an A increased by nine points, and the number of high schools earning an A increased by 10 points year over year. That means nearly 200,000 more students are enrolled in A and B schools in the past academic year than in the previous academic year," said DeSantis.

Overall, 76% of schools that were graded D or F in 2024 improved in 2025 and all of schools that got an F in 2024 improved in 2025.

DeSantis announced 28 school districts received an A, 31 received a B, eight got a C, and no districts got a D or F.

The Florida Department of Education /

Check the letter grade for your school here: