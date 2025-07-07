© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
DeSantis touts improvement in Florida school grades, with no districts earning a D or F

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:46 PM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis talks about school letter grades in Jacksonville.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about school letter grades in Jacksonville on Monday.

The grading system focused on student success measures like achievement, learning gains, graduation and maintaining a focus on students who need the most support. See how your district and school scored.

Schools out for summer, and Florida's school grades are in for 2024-25.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the grades, which track individual schools and districts and showed a marked improvement from last year.

ALSO READ: Students' scores on Florida tests show benchmark improvements. National indicators aren't as promising

The grades take into consideration how well a school or district supports students in the following areas: achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success and maintaining a focus on struggling students.

"Seventy-one percent of all graded schools are now earning either an A or a B grade. That's a really big deal. This exceeds our performance last year, in which 64% of schools earned an A or a B grade," said DeSantis.

A table shows school grades for Florida schools in 2025.
A table shows school grades for Florida schools in 2025.

The governor said every grade level showed improvement when it came to letter grades.

"In 2025, the number of elementary schools earning an A grade increased by four points, middle schools receiving an A increased by nine points, and the number of high schools earning an A increased by 10 points year over year. That means nearly 200,000 more students are enrolled in A and B schools in the past academic year than in the previous academic year," said DeSantis.

Overall, 76% of schools that were graded D or F in 2024 improved in 2025 and all of schools that got an F in 2024 improved in 2025.

DeSantis announced 28 school districts received an A, 31 received a B, eight got a C, and no districts got a D or F.

Check the letter grade for your school here:

Education School GradesRon DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
