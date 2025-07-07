DeSantis touts improvement in Florida school grades, with no districts earning a D or F
The grading system focused on student success measures like achievement, learning gains, graduation and maintaining a focus on students who need the most support. See how your district and school scored.
Schools out for summer, and Florida's school grades are in for 2024-25.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the grades, which track individual schools and districts and showed a marked improvement from last year.
ALSO READ: Students' scores on Florida tests show benchmark improvements. National indicators aren't as promising
The grades take into consideration how well a school or district supports students in the following areas: achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success and maintaining a focus on struggling students.
"Seventy-one percent of all graded schools are now earning either an A or a B grade. That's a really big deal. This exceeds our performance last year, in which 64% of schools earned an A or a B grade," said DeSantis.
The governor said every grade level showed improvement when it came to letter grades.
"In 2025, the number of elementary schools earning an A grade increased by four points, middle schools receiving an A increased by nine points, and the number of high schools earning an A increased by 10 points year over year. That means nearly 200,000 more students are enrolled in A and B schools in the past academic year than in the previous academic year," said DeSantis.
Overall, 76% of schools that were graded D or F in 2024 improved in 2025 and all of schools that got an F in 2024 improved in 2025.
DeSantis announced 28 school districts received an A, 31 received a B, eight got a C, and no districts got a D or F.
