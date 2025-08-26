© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Manatee County School Board selects new superintendent

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 26, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
Laurie Breslin has a doctoral degree in education and has worked at high levels in many local schools.

Manatee County on Tuesday chose a new superintendent, Dr. Laurie Breslin, who attended school in Manatee County and currently works as the district's executive director of student support.

By a 5-0 vote, Manatee School Board members picked Breslin over the other candidate, Misty Mathis, an executive director of curriculum in Nassau County schools, saying the competition was tight but Breslin's local connections made the difference.

"Because she's already in the district, she knows everyone, I believe that she would have a quicker time, an easier time getting invested in the process and being in the role," said school board member Heather Felton.

Breslin taught English at Manatee High School early in her career, and has served as principal at Sarasota Middle School and assistant principal at Booker High, Palmetto High and Manatee High.

The board's vote authorized contract negotiations to begin. Breslin's salary and other terms will be announced at a later date.

Breslin replaces Jason Wysong, who was ousted by the school board earlier this year over his leadership style and communication concerns.
