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Plan to open an AI-powered private school in Tampa has yet to materialize

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A blue-and-white school building says "Alpha School" in blue lettering on the side in front of a surface parking lot.
Alpha School
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Courtesy
Alpha School Miami is a K-12 school that advertises AI-driven coursework that "allows students to crush their academics in 2 hours," according to the website. An Alpha School spokesperson said there are plans to open more locations in Miami Beach, Boca Raton and Tampa.

Alpha School, an AI-powered private school model, advertised opening a K-8 campus in Tampa in the fall of the 2025-2026 school year.

A private school model driven by artificial intelligence, known as Alpha School, announced it would open a Tampa location last fall.

As Fox13 reports, it was set to open inside the Redline Athletics building, at 14420 N. Dale Mabry Highway, with plans to move into a more permanent location in the future.

It has yet to open.

Anna Davlantes, the chief communications officer for Alpha School, said there have been a couple of roadblocks regarding "facilities, permits and safety" that have prevented the opening of a brick-and-mortar location in Tampa.

"We remain committed to Tampa and are actively pursuing sites that meet our standards. We look forward to serving local families with a physical campus in the near future and also look forward to sharing an announcement soon," Davlantes wrote in an email.

She said Tampa residents have shown "tremendous interest" for Alpha School "outpacing the national when it comes to seeking innovative options for their kids."

The for-profit private K-8 school curriculum is "AI-powered," meaning students learn traditional subjects with an AI tutor rather than licensed teachers. Instead, adults act as "guides" in the classroom, "shifting the traditional teacher-student relationship to offer motivational and emotional support," according to their website.

Tuition for the for-profit private school model costs $50,000 to $60,000 annually depending on the location, as the South Florida Business Journal reports.

Earlier this month, Alpha School also announced plans to increase their total number of U.S. campus locations to 50 from around a dozen. That includes plans to launch two campuses in Miami Beach and Boca Raton this fall.
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Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
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