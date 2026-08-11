Plan to open an AI-powered private school in Tampa has yet to materialize

A private school model driven by artificial intelligence, known as Alpha School, announced it would open a Tampa location last fall.

As Fox13 reports, it was set to open inside the Redline Athletics building, at 14420 N. Dale Mabry Highway, with plans to move into a more permanent location in the future.

It has yet to open.

Anna Davlantes, the chief communications officer for Alpha School, said there have been a couple of roadblocks regarding "facilities, permits and safety" that have prevented the opening of a brick-and-mortar location in Tampa.

"We remain committed to Tampa and are actively pursuing sites that meet our standards. We look forward to serving local families with a physical campus in the near future and also look forward to sharing an announcement soon," Davlantes wrote in an email.

She said Tampa residents have shown "tremendous interest" for Alpha School "outpacing the national when it comes to seeking innovative options for their kids."

The for-profit private K-8 school curriculum is "AI-powered," meaning students learn traditional subjects with an AI tutor rather than licensed teachers. Instead, adults act as "guides" in the classroom, "shifting the traditional teacher-student relationship to offer motivational and emotional support," according to their website.

Tuition for the for-profit private school model costs $50,000 to $60,000 annually depending on the location, as the South Florida Business Journal reports.

Earlier this month, Alpha School also announced plans to increase their total number of U.S. campus locations to 50 from around a dozen. That includes plans to launch two campuses in Miami Beach and Boca Raton this fall.