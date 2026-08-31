Commerce Chief Kelly named sole finalist for Pensacola State College president

Pensacola State College is poised to tap Alex Kelly, Secretary of the Florida Department of Commerce, as the school’s next president.

The school’s board of trustees made its recommendation Friday for Kelly to be the sole finalist after a national search.

“We believe he brings the experience, character and leadership needed to guide PSC into its next chapter and strengthen the college’s role in preparing students for the workforce needs of our region and to become productive citizens,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Zack Smith, who also chaired the search committee.

Kelly is in line to replace Edward Meadows, who has been president of PSC since 2008. This spring, Meadows announced he would retire at the end of 2026.

In his last year as president, Meadows made a base salary of $353,558.

DeSantis appointed Kelly as secretary in 2023, after the state folded and rebranded the Department of Economic Opportunity as the Department of Commerce.

As secretary, he currently earns a yearly salary of $185,996.64.

For the previous two years, Kelly worked in DeSantis’ office as his deputy chief of staff. Before that, he was chief of staff at the Florida Department of Education to then-Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

PSC’s presidential search included 109 applicants from across the country, according to the school. The search committee then selected nine candidates for interviews and four candidates for in-person interviews in Pensacola.

Kelly will visit campus in late September for meetings and forums with students, faculty, staff and community members.

“I am incredibly grateful to be selected as the recommended finalist to lead Pensacola State College,” Kelly said. “I have gained a tremendous appreciation for the College, the dedication and thoroughness of the board of trustees, the opportunities PSC creates for students and the important role the college plays throughout Northwest Florida.”

Kelly joins a number of DeSantis administration members who have taken prominent educational leadership roles the past couple of years.

Most recently this summer, former Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was selected the next president of Polk State College.

Kamoutsas was also DeSantis’ deputy chief of staff prior to becoming education commissioner in 2025.

Other DeSantis allies getting top education leadership positions include former Sen. Ray Rodrigues, who is university system chancellor; University of West Florida President Manny Diaz, Jr., a former state legislator who was education commissioner prior to Kamoutsas; Corcoran, the former Education Commissioner who is now president of New College of Florida; former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, who is president of Florida International University; former Rep. Mel Ponder, who is president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory, who is president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; former Rep. Fred Hawkins, who is president of South Florida State College; and former Rep. John Temple, who is president of Lake-Sumter State College.

