Scrolling on the toilet can be a real pain in the you-know-what

Smartphones are a staple in most people’s daily lives, whether they are catching up on the news, scrolling social media or … going to the bathroom.

Don’t be embarrassed — if you’re a bathroom scroller, you’re not alone. But new research suggests that using your smartphone in the restroom significantly increases your chances of developing hemorrhoids.

The recent study, which is the first of its kind to connect smartphone use and hemorrhoids, revealed that those who use phones on the toilet were 46% more likely to have hemorrhoids.

The researchers adjusted their findings for age, sex, body mass index and other lifestyle factors, but the link between toilet phone use and hemorrhoids held strong.

Additionally, those who scrolled away their time in the restroom spent notably more time on the toilet, with a third sitting for more than five minutes at a time. In those who didn’t bring smartphones to the bathroom, only about 7% sat for more than five minutes.

Hemorrhoids are swollen and inflamed veins around your anus or in your lower rectum, and they can be caused by prolonged sitting. Sitting on a toilet adds more pressure to our most sensitive areas — increasing the chance for irritation and inflammation.

And they are not only a literal pain in the rear, but also the condition responsible for about $4 million in outpatient and emergency room visits in the U.S. each year. In total, they cost more than $800 million annually in health care expenses (for those insured by employers).

So, though it may be hard to resist the impulse, consider leaving your phone behind next time you head to the potty. Keeping bathroom time short could do more than save your screen from an accidental splash — it might also help save you from unnecessary discomfort.