© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Pasco library patrons can check out 'memory kits' to use with dementia patients

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
These memory kits are designed to jog memories and initiate coversation between patients with dementia and their caregivers. They can be check out at any Pasco County Library as long as you have an active card in good standing.
Pasco County Libraries
/
Courtesy
The kits, funded through a grant last year, are available to any Pasco County resident with an active card in good standing.

The kits are designed to jog memories and initiate conversation between patients and their caregivers.

Sean McGarvey, library director of the Pasco County Library System, snaps open the small, clear plastic tote containing one of the Land O' Lakes library's memory kits.

McGarvey said they're designed to help jog the memories of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“I'm holding different kinds of flash cards and things with images and descriptions that allow a person suffering from Alzheimer's to have that moment kind of come back to them,” McGarvey said.

More than half a million Floridians are living with Alzheimer's, according to the Florida Alzheimer's Association’s latest numbers.

ALSO READ: Florida author's bilingual children’s book deals with Alzheimer’s

The kits are designed to help initiate conversations with patients, which can sometimes become difficult.

“This is just one of those things that allows caregivers and people suffering from this disease to connect, and it's really, really, really important. It's one of the main missions of the library,” McGarvey said.

The kits contain flash cards and DVDs to encourage mental and emotional stimulation and jog memories. They range in theme. Some are specific to a time period — like the 1950s — while others center around subjects — like animals.

You can check out a memory kit at any of Pasco County's libraries for free as long as you have an active card.

Funding from the Pasco Aging Network (PAN) and its 2024 PAN Grant Program made the memory kits possible.

Tags
Health News Florida DementiaAlzheimer's DiseasePasco County Library SystemHealth News Floridabrain
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Related Stories
  1. Simple lifestyle changes can help ward off dementia, new research shows
  2. Could synthetic Vitamin B1 help treat early Alzheimer's?
  3. ‘Wandering’ is a danger for those with Alzheimer’s. There are ways to reduce the risk
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now