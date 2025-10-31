Tampa General Hospital is planning a new campus for Ybor City

Tampa General is planning a new medical campus across Adamo Drive from the Ikea store around Ybor City.

Developer Darryl Shaw told Tampa City Council members Thursday that they are looking at initially purchasing 10 acres.

The project is an expansion of what is being called the Tampa Medical and Research District.

Tampa city television screen grab Darryl Shaw addresses Tampa City Council members

It might also eventually include new apartments and a hotel.

"Tampa General Hospital has a material portion of the land on the southeast corner of Ybor to build a new hospital there," Shaw told council members, "Which will bring jobs to the district and allow people the ability to live in the district."

Shaw wants to reconnect the street grid there and bring back to life what has been a neglected corner of the old Latin district.

"It is a big employer, multiple hundreds if not thousands of people who will ultimately work there, have the ability to live in the district, walk to work, bike to work, take the streetcar to work," he said.

Tampa General recently opened what is called an "innovation center" in Ybor, and plans to build a new hospital in Citrus County.

Tampa General Hospital Tampa Medical and Research District

“Ybor City and Tampa General Hospital are both great landmarks in Tampa history,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, in a prepared statement. “As Ybor continues to evolve, we’re proud to expand Tampa General’s presence and be a part of it. Our plans for a new hospital and clinical space are designed to meet the growing demand for world-class care, deeply rooted in academic excellence and research. This marks another milestone in our journey to strengthen the Tampa Medical & Research District and build a thriving and inclusive health care ecosystem in the city of Tampa.”

The plans require several city approvals before construction can begin.