Collier County reports 7 new measles cases, at 104 for the year

Collier, the Florida county dealing with a measles outbreak this year, is reporting seven new cases of measles in the week ending March 14, the latest data made public by the state Department of Health.

The added cases give Collier 104 cases, nearly 75% of the state's total of 140, according to health department's online dashboard.

This outbreak began at Ave Maria University in early February, infecting at least 62 people in Collier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's count, through March 12, lists Florida with the third-highest number of cases in the country this year with 116, behind South Carolina with 664 and Utah with 231.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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