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Collier County reports 7 new measles cases, at 104 for the year

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:17 PM EDT
CDC

According to the CDC, Florida has the third-highest number of cases in the country this year with 116 cases, behind South Carolina with 664 and Utah with 231.

Collier, the Florida county dealing with a measles outbreak this year, is reporting seven new cases of measles in the week ending March 14, the latest data made public by the state Department of Health.

The added cases give Collier 104 cases, nearly 75% of the state's total of 140, according to health department's online dashboard.

This outbreak began at Ave Maria University in early February, infecting at least 62 people in Collier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's count, through March 12, lists Florida with the third-highest number of cases in the country this year with 116, behind South Carolina with 664 and Utah with 231.
According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

Copyright 2026 WGCU
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Health News Florida MeaslesHealth News FloridaCDCCollier CountyFlorida Department of Health
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is the local host of All Things Considered and a reporter for WGCU. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books called Books and Authors. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a weekly culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for The Pulse and Here & Now. In addition to radio, she has a career writing for magazines, including Salon, Teen Vogue, New York, Health, and More. She has published short stories and personal essays and is always working on a novel. She was a Knight Journalism Fellow, where she studied health reporting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and followed epidemiologists around Kenya and Alaska. She has a B.A. in English from Lafayette College and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Massachusetts.
See stories by Cary Barbor
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