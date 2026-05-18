© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

No measles cases in Florida over most recent week of reporting

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published May 18, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT
WUSF illustration
/
CDC image

The Department of Health database remained at 150 cases for the year through the seven-day period ending May 9. That’s reflective of a continuing slowdown in infections after outbreaks earlier this year.

No measles cases were reported in Florida over the most recent reporting period, according to the state Department of Health.

Florida remained at 150 cases for the year as of the week ending May 9. That’s reflective of a continuing slowdown in infections after outbreaks earlier this year.

Collier County, which experienced a large outbreak this year linked to Ave Maria University, has now gone four weeks without a new case and remains at 107 total infections.

The outbreak at the Catholic university in late January and early February infected at least 62 people, according to health officials. An outbreak is defined as three or more related cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ALSO READ: Florida adds one measles case – a second one tied to a Palm Beach County school

Before this year, Florida had reported a total of 89 measles cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000.

As of May 14, 1,893 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States this year, according to the CDC, an increase of 51 from the previous reporting period. Of those, 966 (51%) were ages 5 to 19.

According to the CDC, 92% of the Floridians who have contracted the disease were eight unvaccinated, or their status was unknown. The most effective protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
Tags
Health News Florida Health News FloridaMeasles
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now