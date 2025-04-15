The gig economy and Uber's impact on Tampa Bay

Do you remember the first time you took an Uber?

The rideshare company has been in the Tampa Bay region for about 10 years now. It’s so commonplace, we use "uber" as a verb. And it’s a point of reference for other, newer startups in the gig economy.

When Uber arrived, it offered people a way to make extra money on their own schedule. It hasn’t all been smooth driving since then. Last year, Uber and Lyft drivers in Tampa joined a nationwide strike, calling for higher wages.

Joining Florida Matters for a conversation about what it's like to drive for Uber, and how it fits into the wider gig economy in Tampa Bay are Jonathan Rigsby, author of 'Drive: Scraping By in Uber's America, One Ride at a Time'; Dragana Mrvos, assistant professor of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Tampa; and Ashley Girbal Kritzer, business reporter with the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

You'll also hear from Javi Correoso, Uber's Head of Federal Affairs and U.S. Policy for the South region, who discusses Uber's impact on moving people around Tampa Bay and addresses some of the concerns brought up by drivers who use the platform.

A more in-depth conversation with Correoso is available as a bonus Florida Matters podcast. Correoso talks about how Tampa Bay has been a model for how Uber integrates with mass transit systems around the US, the future of robotaxis and more.

