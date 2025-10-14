© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Vax policy and polio, true-crime author's 'Bone Valley' podcast, and sports talk

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
A vaccination that includes a polio dose is prepared for a child at a clinic.

Doctors are sounding alarms about the possible return of polio as Florida moves to end some vaccine mandates. On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we’ll hear from reporters and medical experts about what could happen if long-eradicated diseases start showing up again.

Afterward, we hear from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King about his new book "Bone Valley," a story of injustice and redemption in Florida, and talk what's been an exciting football season so far for Bucs and Bulls fans.

What happens if polio returns?

(0:00) Imagine one of the worst diseases ever — thought to be history — suddenly reappears. Florida’s plan to drop vaccine mandates has stirred the concerns of many health experts, especially in regard to polio. Why? Today’s doctors were never taught to diagnose or treat it. And we’ll hear about a man who struggles daily with a form of polio.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Michael Teng, USF infectious disease specialist
  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF’s “Your Florida” community engagement reporter

Florida’s deepest secrets, unearthed

(21:08) Gilbert King has spent years digging into some of the state’s most haunting crime stories. His latest, “Bone Valley,” follows Leo Schofield, a Polk County man imprisoned for 35 years for a homicide another man later confessed to. King joins us to talk about injustice, redemption and what keeps drawing him back to Florida’s dark corners.

GUEST:

  • Gilbert King, Pulitzer prize-winning author

Talkin' sports

(36:10) The Tampa Bay Bucs have the best record in the NFC at 5-1, including several come-from-behind victories. The USF Bulls are ranked 19th in the AP college football poll and find themselves in the playoff conversation. We catch up on what's behind both of these surges.

GUEST:

  • Sky Lebron, host of WUSF's "The Bay Blend" podcast
  • Mark Schreiner, WUSF assistant news director

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
