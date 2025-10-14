Vax policy and polio, true-crime author's 'Bone Valley' podcast, and sports talk

Doctors are sounding alarms about the possible return of polio as Florida moves to end some vaccine mandates. On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we’ll hear from reporters and medical experts about what could happen if long-eradicated diseases start showing up again.

Afterward, we hear from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King about his new book "Bone Valley," a story of injustice and redemption in Florida, and talk what's been an exciting football season so far for Bucs and Bulls fans.

What happens if polio returns?

(0:00) Imagine one of the worst diseases ever — thought to be history — suddenly reappears. Florida’s plan to drop vaccine mandates has stirred the concerns of many health experts, especially in regard to polio. Why? Today’s doctors were never taught to diagnose or treat it. And we’ll hear about a man who struggles daily with a form of polio.

GUEST:



Dr. Michael Teng, USF infectious disease specialist

Meghan Bowman, WUSF’s “Your Florida” community engagement reporter

Florida’s deepest secrets, unearthed

(21:08) Gilbert King has spent years digging into some of the state’s most haunting crime stories. His latest, “Bone Valley,” follows Leo Schofield, a Polk County man imprisoned for 35 years for a homicide another man later confessed to. King joins us to talk about injustice, redemption and what keeps drawing him back to Florida’s dark corners.

GUEST:



Gilbert King, Pulitzer prize-winning author

Talkin' sports

(36:10) The Tampa Bay Bucs have the best record in the NFC at 5-1, including several come-from-behind victories. The USF Bulls are ranked 19th in the AP college football poll and find themselves in the playoff conversation. We catch up on what's behind both of these surges.

GUEST:

