Encouraging news on overdoses, hurricane-free so far, 'No Kings' do democracy and hero pups

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," we start with some uplifting news: opioid overdose deaths in Florida have dropped sharply, and we’ll hear from a recovery peer specialist about how Narcan is helping save lives.

It’s a hopeful sign in a crisis that has touched so many families and communities, and we’ll explore what’s making a difference locally.

Are you still thinking about hurricane season? We've been incredibly fortunate, especially compared to to last year. Might we really get through the year untouched?

Then, we'll dive into the “No Kings” protests and celebrate some four-legged heroes.

Turning the tide on fatal overdoses

(0:00) Overdose deaths are falling in Florida — down 32%, according to state data. That’s a huge change in a crisis that’s long felt unstoppable. Could wider access to Narcan be turning the tide, or are other forces at work? We’ll talk with a recovery peer specialist about what’s really making a difference in the fight.

GUEST:



Monica Gonzalez, Hillsborough Recovery Coalition

Are we out of the hurricane woods?

(12:04) The thermometer dipped slightly and rain made a cameo as a cool front did just enough to make the outdoors bearable. But it’s closing in on November, so the big question is whether hurricane season has crossed Florida off its itinerary or is secretly plotting its next move. Come on, Mike Clay, give us a good forecast.

GUEST:



Mike Clay, Spectrum Bay News 9 chief meteorologist

“No Kings” protests court change

(21:00) Thousands of voices erupted Saturday during the latest “No Kings” demonstrations. Shark suits, unicorns and megaphones made the point loud and clear: Democracy isn’t for the timid. But are these rallies rattling the powers that be? Or are they just providing participants the opportunity to holler “enough already”?

GUEST:



Bobby Block, First Amendment Foundation

Barking up the right tree

(35:57) Ever wonder if your dog could clock in for a living? Katie Baker brought Star, an 80-pound bundle of calm, to show how service dogs help with everything from anxiety to mobility. These pooches prove they’re not just fetching sticks — they’re fetching hearts and caring for lives.

GUEST:

