Purple politics and parties, lung cancer, AI can't touch these, and update on Jamaica

The political landscape in Florida is shifting fast, with voters changing party affiliations and local elections showing unexpected twists. From frustrated residents to party leaders trying to engage the next generation, Florida politics is anything but predictable.

Next, we turn to health, focusing on lung cancer. Florida struggles with early detection and treatment, leaving nearly 27% of cases untreated. We’ll break down why this is happening, who’s most at risk, and what’s being done to improve outcomes.

And we’re looking to the future — from AI threatening millions of jobs nationwide to careers that only humans can fill, plus the inspiring stories of Jamaicans rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa. From politics to health, work to community recovery, we’ve got the stories that touch lives, right here, live and local.

Red, blue or somewhere in between?

(0:00) Are political colors changing in our state? Nearly 29% of voters are registering no party affiliation or with a third party. We’ll explore why closed primaries, party extremes and local trends influence decisions.

GUESTS:



Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF’s Your Florida politics team

Florida’s lung cancer crisis

(13:04) It’s the deadliest cancer in the U.S., yet Florida ranks near the bottom for early detection and treatment. Nearly 27% of cases go untreated, and only one in four is caught early. We explore why these gaps exist and what it means for Floridians at risk.

GUEST:



Brenda Connolly, department administrator for Moffitt Cancer Center thoracic and sarcoma program

A real human interest story

(22:00) A new Senate report warns that nearly 100 million jobs could be affected by artificial intelligence and automation over the next decade, from fast-food workers to administrative assistants. But some roles remain largely human-only for now. Which positions are safe, what skills will we need and how will students prepare?

GUESTS:



Dan Whalen, senior vice president of operations with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Olivier Millour, vice president of community and government affairs for Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay

Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

(36:58) Hurricane Melissa devastated communities in western Jamaica, destroying nearly 90% of buildings in towns like Black River. Journalists and local business leaders share stories of the storm’s immediate impact and the challenges of recovery. We also look at Tampa-based efforts and local organizations helping the island rebuild.

GUESTS:



Octavio Jones, reporter/photographer

Amit Mahbubani, Rok Hotel Kingston general manager

GROUPS TAKING COLLECTIONS:

Caribbean American National Development Organization

Myriad USA

Support Jamaica

Global Empowerment Mission

American Friends of Jamaica