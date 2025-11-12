Bracing for ACA spikes, Florida Man madness and Siesta Key sand sculptures

Millions of Floridians who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act could see their premiums spike by 75% — or more — at the end of the year.

COVID-era subsidies that kept coverage affordable are set to expire unless Congress acts after reopening the government. Experts warn that many may struggle to pay for care or leave the marketplace entirely.

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we break down what these soaring costs mean for families, workers and anyone relying on the ACA.

Then we switch to the wild, weird and sometimes heroic headlines of "Florida Man." From gator-for-beer trades to Batman-pajama burglar chases, the stories range from ridiculous to real.

Finally, we celebrate art rising again from Siesta Key, where the sand pounded by Hurricane Milton has bounced back.

ACA safety net unraveling fast

(0:00) Floridians face steep jumps in health insurance premiums, with some seeing increases of 100% or more. Health care experts warn the expiration of COVID-era subsidies could push millions off the marketplace. We break down who’s most at risk and what options remain if Congress doesn’t act after reopening the government.

GUESTS:



Xonjenese Jacobs, Florida Covering Kids and Families director

Cassandra Garza, Florida Covering Kids and Families program manager

Jay Wolfson, USF Health interim dean, professor of public health, medicine, pharmacy and industrial engineering

Florida Man does it again

(21:05) We spend time with the author who literally wrote the book on turning the state’s strangest headlines into cultural folklore. Does Florida really produce more weirdness per capita than anywhere else? What’s funny, what’s unfair — and what’s undeniably true.

GUEST:



Craig Pittman, author

In fine granular form again

(36:06) The sands of time have passed, and the beach battered by Hurricane Milton is back — and so is the Siesta Key Crystal Classic. Artists from around the globe will again transform the shore into elaborate sculptures. Our guest fills us in on the art, recovery, and why this festival sparkles.

GUEST:

