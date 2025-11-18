© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local
Florida Matters Live & Local

Where hurricane wind won't win, Lunch Pal mentors, voting rights, and a course of history

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:53 PM EST
aerial showing rows of vertically built homes
Hunters Point
/
Courtesy
Hunters Point in Bradenton is designed to resist hurricanes. The buildings use advanced, resilient construction methods and include elevated foundations, flood vents, extra-reinforced block walls with steel straps, storm-proof windows and doors, and a solar-powered energy system with battery backup.

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we highlight courage and community — strengthening young minds, fighting for felons' rights, a historically Black golf course and houses built to beat a Category 5 hurricane.

Florida tests residents in ways big and small — from the fury of hurricane gusts to the everyday challenges of school and community life. On this episode of "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we hear from people finding ways to stand strong, adapt and support when the pressure hits.

In Pinellas County, a simple lunch hour has become a launchpad for growth through the Lunch Pals mentoring program. Meanwhile, the challenge continues to square away voting rights for former felons.

Lastly, some legacies are carved — literally — into the landscape. Tampa's Rogers Park Golf Course was built by Black golfers in the early 1950s. It became a sanctuary and a community hub when few other places welcomed them. Today, it offers pride and perseverance.

Built to brake wind

(0:00) Houses in this Bradenton development survived a Category 5 storm unscathed. Hunters Point combines solar energy with a hurricane-resistant design. Could these homes set a standard for Florida living? We ask the developer.

GUESTS:

  • Marshall Gobuty, Pearl Homes founder and president
  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF anchor and environmental reporter

Kids get a Lego up on life

(12:04) A new school can knock children down, but a mentor can start building them back up in just 30 minutes. This youth minister has spent a decade with Pinellas County’s Lunch Pals program, proving that listening and encouragement are power tools for developing confidence.

GUEST:

  • Dean Giancola, Lunch Pals mentor

Former felons’ fight continues

(21:03) In 2018, a Florida constitutional amendment restored voting rights for people with felony convictions. But confusion over fines, fees and political pushback has kept many returning citizens from fully participating in elections. A new book covers the battle and the leaders, like Desmond Meade, who have fought to make their voices heard.

GUEST:

  • Daniel Rivero, WLRN investigative reporter and author of “Just Freedom: Inside Florida’s Decades-Long Voting Rights Battle”

A perfect follow-through

(36:00) Rogers Park — Tampa’s first golf course built by and for African Americans in the 1950s — began with hand-carved fairways and holes, sometimes dug with forks and spoons. That humble effort grew into an 18-hole, 162-acre layout that stands as a testament to dedication and community. Its longtime “mayor” shares stories of a legacy that still inspires.

GUESTS:

  • Lionel Ballard, co-author of “Rogers Park Golf Course: 18 Holes of History"

Florida Matters Live & Local Florida MattersFelon Voting RightsHurricanesconstructionBradentonGolfAfrican AmericanMentoringChildren's Mental Health
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
