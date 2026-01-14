© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Keeping St. Armands above water, another view on State of the State, art without a home

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:56 PM EST
aerial image showing a circular roadway surrounded by building and trees and a body of water in the near distance
St. Armands Circle
Sarasota officials are worried about the impact of persistent flooding at St. Armands Circle, an important part of the city's economy.

Sarasota has the money to improve coastal flooding protection. However, the funding comes with questions about what improvements can be made and will they solve the problem as sea levels rise.

Florida is facing a range of challenges that touch the water at our shores and the people in our communities. We'll touch on those on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Repeated flooding has Sarasota officials thinking long term about sea-level rise at St. Armands Circle. Armed with $13.5 million in federal money, hopes to boost coastal resilience at the popular shopping spot. The concern: Will the city have to address the issue again in 25 years? In 50?

Meantime, statewide policy debates continue to spark discussion and dissent. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address highlighted immigration enforcement and other priorities, but critics say civil rights and LGBTQ issues remain in the balance. We hear from voices offering a “People’s State of the State” perspective on what these policies mean for Floridians.

Closer to home, support for the arts is under strain. A Pinellas nonprofit recently lost county funding and closed its gallery, leaving local artists to adapt and find ways to keep their work alive.

A (sea) level-headed response

Flooding from the 2024 hurricanes has Sarasota officials under mounting water pressure regarding St. Armands Circle. Although the city is moving ahead with resilience projects funded by $13.5 million in federal disaster-recovery money, questions linger about long-term sea-level rise and local authority. What are the challenges?

GUEST:

  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF climate change/environment reporter

'People's State of the State'

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised his policies in his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, pointing to immigration enforcement as a public safety success. But there are other views. Civil rights advocates say those policies have real consequences for immigrants and LGBTQ Floridians.

GUESTS:

  • Rev. Andy Oliver, pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg
  • Kara Gross, ACLU of Florida’s legislative director and senior policy counsel

The price of public art

The nonprofit Creative Pinellas closed its gallery after the Pinellas County Commission whacked roughly $1 million in funding. Commissioners argue the cut won’t hurt the arts, but artists say losing space and support has real consequences for access, equity and visibility. A St. Petersburg artist joins us to talk about what’s lost and what comes next.

GUEST:

  • John Gascot, Pinellas Park artist
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSarasotaSea Level RiseRon DeSantisState of the StateArtCreative PinellasClimate ChangeFlorida And Climate Change
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
See stories by Quincy Walters