The Iran attack's many layers, fight for student journalists, Legislature at the stretch

The airstrikes on Iran and killing of the country's leaders elicited a variety of emotions worldwide. Our little microcosm of Tampa Bay was no different.

Distaste of war. Concern for the troops. Hope for a free Iran. Uncertainty about the future. Blame for America and Israel. Pride for the U.S. military and commanders. Mourning for the dead.

It's barely been three days, so there is still a lot to untwist.

To help, we’ll hear from a Middle East scholar from the University of South Florida about what is happening and what might happen next.

In Sarasota, two student journalists fought to publish reporting on a school board issue — a real‑world lesson in the First Amendment.

And back home, Florida legislators have two weeks left in session, and budget negotiations remain millions apart. Other bills, from housing incentives to domestic terrorism designations, are still in play. We have the latest from Tallahassee.

USF experts on the Iran war

(0:00) So many questions and so few answers as more updates and details come out the Middle East — and Tampa-based CENTCOM. Meantime, demonstrators on both sides of conflict are hitting the street. A local analyst discusses U.S. objectives, risks, the growing regional escalation, and what success might look like.

GUESTS:



Arman Mahmoudian, USF Global and National Security Institute

Student journalism red flags

(21:07) A Sarasota principal flagged and delayed publication of two articles for the student newspaper about a controversial school board decision. Then a First Amendment lawyer gets involved. Now, the articles are available online. The students are here to give us a brief civics lesson.

GUESTS:



Marie McMullan, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression student rights counsel

Allie Chung, Pine View School student, The Torch assistant editor-in-chief

Alex Lieberman, Pine View School student, The Torch co-opinion editor

Chris Parenteaul, Sarasota County School District supervisor of government affairs

Clock’s ticking in Tally

(36:09) Only two weeks remain in legislative session, and the House and Senate are still millions apart on budget proposals. Meantime, there’s are housing and domestic terrorism bills to discuss and vote on. Our authority at the Capitol provides a close look at the talks and the stakes for residents.

GUEST:

