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Florida Matters Live & Local

Red-light cameras on trial, turning a new reef, sea for yourself, learning and living outdoors

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
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A judge recently found one red-light camera ticket unconstitutional. With dozens of intersections under electric eyes, broader impacts of the ruling remain unclear.

A green light for red-light cameras?

(0:00) A Broward County judge has ruled a red-light camera fine unconstitutional, raising questions across Florida. The case centers on whether ticketing the registered owner is fair. We hear from a safety advocate about what this could mean moving forward.

GUEST:

  • Melissa Wandall, National Coalition for Safer Roads president

Last chance for coral?

(12:02) Florida’s fragile reef has suffered massive die-offs in recent years due to disease and warming seas. Scientists are turning to lab-based breeding as a possible solution. The goal is to raise resilient corals that can survive before returning them to the wild.

GUEST:

  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Dive into spring adventures

(20:57) Haven’t been to The Florida Aquarium in a while? Now’s a good time to see what’s new. Extended hours and interactive experiences provide a cool, weather-proof outing. Offerings include a dolphin cruise, a visit with penguins and an undersea virtual reality encounter.

GUESTS:

  • Pete Colangelo, The Florida Aquarium vice president of experience, design and planning
  • Tristin Ware, The Florida Aquarium senior director of learning

Where nature is the classroom

(36:29) In a Pasco neighborhood, one small school is turning gardens, sidewalks and trees into a classroom. Ahava Nature School emphasizes hands-on learning for a diverse group of students, many of whom have struggled elsewhere. Founder Chantel Excell says the approach is about building belonging and self-worth.

Foraging for food

(41:31) Robin Greenfield is on a yearlong mission to eat only what he gathers from nature. His diet includes wild plants, fish, (car-killed kill) deer – and even stink bugs and other insects. He says foraging can help people reconnect with the natural abundance around them.

A behind-the-scenes look at filming 'Jaws'

(46:11) Tampa's Jobsite Theater is presenting a play based on the making of the movie Jaws. "The Shark is Broken" was co-written by Ian Shaw — the son of actor Robert Shaw, who starred in Jaws. He played Quint, who captained The Orca in the 1975 movie. The play runs through April 5 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse in Tampa.

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalRed Light CamerasFlorida AquariumCoral Reefs
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace