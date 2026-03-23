Red-light cameras on trial, turning a new reef, sea for yourself, learning and living outdoors

A judge recently found one red-light camera ticket unconstitutional. With dozens of intersections under electric eyes, broader impacts of the ruling remain unclear.

A green light for red-light cameras?

(0:00) A Broward County judge has ruled a red-light camera fine unconstitutional, raising questions across Florida. The case centers on whether ticketing the registered owner is fair. We hear from a safety advocate about what this could mean moving forward.

GUEST:



Melissa Wandall, National Coalition for Safer Roads president

Last chance for coral?

(12:02) Florida’s fragile reef has suffered massive die-offs in recent years due to disease and warming seas. Scientists are turning to lab-based breeding as a possible solution. The goal is to raise resilient corals that can survive before returning them to the wild.

GUEST:



Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Dive into spring adventures

(20:57) Haven’t been to The Florida Aquarium in a while? Now’s a good time to see what’s new. Extended hours and interactive experiences provide a cool, weather-proof outing. Offerings include a dolphin cruise, a visit with penguins and an undersea virtual reality encounter.

GUESTS:



Pete Colangelo, The Florida Aquarium vice president of experience, design and planning

Tristin Ware, The Florida Aquarium senior director of learning

Where nature is the classroom

(36:29) In a Pasco neighborhood, one small school is turning gardens, sidewalks and trees into a classroom. Ahava Nature School emphasizes hands-on learning for a diverse group of students, many of whom have struggled elsewhere. Founder Chantel Excell says the approach is about building belonging and self-worth.

Foraging for food

(41:31) Robin Greenfield is on a yearlong mission to eat only what he gathers from nature. His diet includes wild plants, fish, (car-killed kill) deer – and even stink bugs and other insects. He says foraging can help people reconnect with the natural abundance around them.

A behind-the-scenes look at filming 'Jaws'

(46:11) Tampa's Jobsite Theater is presenting a play based on the making of the movie Jaws. "The Shark is Broken" was co-written by Ian Shaw — the son of actor Robert Shaw, who starred in Jaws. He played Quint, who captained The Orca in the 1975 movie. The play runs through April 5 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse in Tampa.