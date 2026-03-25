Spicing up the mayor's race, sports engineering, Legislative lookback, a real piece of quirk

East Tampa native Anthony Gilbert is best known online as a food influencer exploring hidden culinary spots. Now he’s bringing a full plate of ideas to local politics. We get a taste of his plans.

Also on the show, why Florida Poly wants to get into college athletics, lawmakers are readying for overtime and a love letter to the state's underbelly.

Poly wants a sports program

(0:00) Florida Polytechnic — famous for its futurist architecture and top-ranked STEM programs — plans to begin field varsity sports teams. The school hopes this new chapter will attract more students, energize the campus and strengthen ties with the community. What can be expected?

GUEST:

Katherine Smith, Spectrum Bay News 9 sports reporter

They'll be back in April

(12:02) Tallahassee lawmakers adjourned last week without passing a state budget. That’s pretty much their most important task. So, all eyes are on special sessions planned for April. Meantime, controversial bills on DEI bans, domestic terrorism and voter verification did pass. Our expert in the Capitol breaks down the fights, the wins and what’s still up in the air.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

A gut feeling about City Hall

(21:08) Isn’t there a saying about the best way to a community’s heart is through its stomach? Well, it’s something like that. But there’s a Tampa native who wants to be mayor. He also happens to be a popular Instagram food influencer who says his work has helped shape his vision for the city’s future.

GUEST:



Anthony Gilbert, candidate for Tampa mayor

Essays on Flori-duh

(36:10) So, you think Florida's a strange place. We amuse you. A Tampa native noticed that reaction around the country, so she dived headfirst into the state’s quirks. The result is a new book, “Anywhere Else,” which paints a picture that’s equal parts chaos and charm.

GUEST:

