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Florida Matters Live & Local

Birth plan on trial, tariffs on tap, SRQ flies through shutdown, Century Club equestrian

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
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In this image from ProPublica, Cherise Doyley, 32, holds her daughter Arewa at their home in Yulee on March 1. In 2024, Doyley was forced to have a court-ordered c-section.
Sarahbeth Maney
/
ProPublica, via WLRN
In this image from ProPublica, Cherise Doyley, 32, holds her daughter Arewa at their home in Yulee on March 1. In 2024, Doyley was forced to have a court-ordered c-section.

A woman says her own birth plan was overridden when a hospital sought legal intervention. The case was argued before a judge over Zoom – while she was in labor.

Courtroom in the delivery room

(0:00) A Jacksonville doula says she was forced into a Zoom court hearing while in labor as doctors pushed for a C-section she didn’t want. Doctors cited medical risk, but she believed the danger didn’t justify a forced C-section. The state intervened on behalf of her unborn child, raising questions about who gets to decide during childbirth. She joins us to discuss what this means for maternal autonomy.

GUESTS:

  • Cherise Doyley, doula and mother
  • Amy Yurkanin, ProPublica reporter

Trade war at the bar

(12:02) Federal policy is turning into real-world pressure for small businesses across the Bay area. A wine bar co-owner says shifting tariffs are making it harder to plan inventory and pricing. We hear how global economics are playing out for a neighborhood entrepreneur and her customers.

GUEST:

  • Witney Dupree, Ybor City Society Wine Bar

Shutdown stress at the airport

(21:05) Long TSA lines are plaguing airports during the shutdown, with some travelers waiting hours to get through security. But not every airport is experiencing delays. The head of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport explains how a different approach is keeping things moving.

GUEST:

  • Paul Hoback, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president and CEO

Age is just a couple of numbers

(36:06) A 76-year-old equestrian is taking part in a unique challenge where age is part of the competition. At the Suncoast Dressage Festival, horse and rider must total at least 100 years old. She tells us why the bond with her horse — and the goal — still matter.

GUEST:

  • Margrit Zinggeler, equestrian
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalMaternityCourtsTariffsSarasota Bradenton International AirportTSA
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters