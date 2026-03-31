Are you ready to rocket? Plus, a lawsuit for the birds, Zested interest, strange Florida fiction

By Wednesday night, astronauts may be trucking to the moon for the first time in 53 years. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we get the latest on the Artemis II mission. Plus, the Florida scrub jay faces a legal challenge, and we chat with The Zest’s Dalia Colón.

Returning with interest

(0:00) How many moons has it been? Well, NASA tells us all systems are go for Wednesday's Artemis II launch, propelling astronauts on a lunar lap for the first time since 1972. The 10-day mission follows a long series of delays, but weather and technology now seem in alignment. Our space savant is back to catch us up on the mission’s risks and goals.

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Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter

Foodie fun served fresh

(12:02) The Zest podcast has been marinating a bit, but the latest season is ready to curb your appetite. Host Dalia Colón joins us for a preview of the first episode, including a talk with celebrity chef Alton Brown ahead of his upcoming local tour.

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Dalia Colón, host of WUSF’s The Zest podcast

Scrub jays vs. property rights

(21:02) The Florida scrub jay, a threatened species since 1987, is at the center of a legal battle in Punta Gorda after a developer sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over habitat protections tied to his land. Conservationists argue the bird’s survival depends on safeguards like Charlotte County’s habitat plan, which uses mitigation fees to preserve scrub jay territory. What’s at stake for the species and Florida’s environment.

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Julie Brashears-Wraithmell, Audubon Florida vice president and executive director

Jon Thaxton, Gulf Coast Community Foundation director of policy and advocacy

Florida stories that refuse to behave

(36:09) Shane Hinton discusses his award-winning short story collection, “Other Shane Hintons,” in which comedy, horror and Florida life collide in darkly imaginative ways. In it, Hinton explores doppelgangers, religion and uncanny edges of everyday life. What inspires him? And why has he built a career around giving his books away?

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