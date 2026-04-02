Inside the MacDill scare, nesting their case, spare the timeshares, Gasparilla gets a drums up

An improvised explosive device found near Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base has triggered a complex investigation. We hear what’s new. Then, more on a landowners’ lawsuit involving the Florida bird, some timeshare clarity and the return of the Gasparilla Music Festival.

Caught off base

(0:00) New details are emerging after an improvised explosive device was found outside MacDill Air Force Base. Prosecutors say two Land O’ Lakes siblings were involved, with one believed to be in China after fleeing the U.S. The case has raised fresh concerns about security at one of the military’s most important bases.

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Katelyn Ferral, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Another word on the bird

(12:01) A lawsuit in Charlotte County is pitting a landowner against federal wildlife protections for the Florida scrub jay. On Tuesday, we talked to avian advocates. Now, we hear from the other side, an attorney representing the landowner, who argues the rules unfairly restrict his client’s rights.

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Mark Miller, Pacific Legal Foundation director of environment and natural resource litigation

It's about timeshares

(21:02) From bargain resales to rising maintenance fees, timeshares remain big business in Florida, even as travelers flock to platforms like Vrbo. While some owners swear by them, others are trying to walk away from mounting costs and long-term commitments. We welcome two industry experts who talk about the benefits and risks.

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Brian Rogers, Timeshare Users Group president

Jason Gamel, ARDA American Resort Development Association president and CEO

The fest is yet to come

(36:11) After going silent for a year, the Gasparilla Music Festival is ready to make noise in a new venue but with the same community focus. Beyond the bands, the nonprofit behind the event supports local music education. We catch up on what’s new and what’s back.

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