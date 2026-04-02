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Florida Matters Live & Local

Inside the MacDill scare, nesting their case, spare the timeshares, Gasparilla gets a drums up

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 2, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
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A brother and sister have been charged after an explosive device was found outside a gate at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
A brother and sister have been charged after an explosive device was found outside a gate at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

An improvised explosive device found near Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base has triggered a complex investigation. We hear what’s new. Then, more on a landowners’ lawsuit involving the Florida bird, some timeshare clarity and the return of the Gasparilla Music Festival.

Caught off base

(0:00) New details are emerging after an improvised explosive device was found outside MacDill Air Force Base. Prosecutors say two Land O’ Lakes siblings were involved, with one believed to be in China after fleeing the U.S. The case has raised fresh concerns about security at one of the military’s most important bases.

GUEST:

  • Katelyn Ferral, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Another word on the bird

(12:01) A lawsuit in Charlotte County is pitting a landowner against federal wildlife protections for the Florida scrub jay. On Tuesday, we talked to avian advocates. Now, we hear from the other side, an attorney representing the landowner, who argues the rules unfairly restrict his client’s rights.

GUEST:

  • Mark Miller, Pacific Legal Foundation director of environment and natural resource litigation

It's about timeshares

(21:02) From bargain resales to rising maintenance fees, timeshares remain big business in Florida, even as travelers flock to platforms like Vrbo. While some owners swear by them, others are trying to walk away from mounting costs and long-term commitments. We welcome two industry experts who talk about the benefits and risks.

GUESTS:

  • Brian Rogers, Timeshare Users Group president
  • Jason Gamel, ARDA American Resort Development Association president and CEO

The fest is yet to come

(36:11) After going silent for a year, the Gasparilla Music Festival is ready to make noise in a new venue but with the same community focus. Beyond the bands, the nonprofit behind the event supports local music education. We catch up on what’s new and what’s back.

GUEST:

  • Tad Denham, recycled tunes ambassador

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Florida Matters Live & Local MacDill Air Force BaseScrub JayGasparilla Music Festival
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters