Taxis over Tampa, Florida voting changes, dangers of hot cars, playing ball indoors again

"Florida Matters Live & Local" just hit the century mark – 100 episodes in the digisphere. A big thanks to our audience for sticking with the program.

And it only gets better. Check out the subjects for today:

Gridlock between St. Petersburg and Tampa could soon have a high-tech alternative. When will that eVTOL arrive? Plus, what listeners think about Florida’s SAVE law, the tragedy of kids left in cars and the Trop knocks are back.

New type of commute taking off

(0:00) The daily crawl across the bay bridges may have a futuristic fix. St. Petersburg is exploring electric air taxis that promise faster commutes. Think “The Jetsons” with a pricey fare. Can this really be close to reality? Test routes are in development.

GUEST:



Richard J Lesniak, Albert Whitted Airport manager

'Your Florida Matters': Voting Changes

(12:04) Florida’s new voter citizenship law is getting mixed reviews, according to social media reaction through our weekly “Your Florida Matters” segment. The measure, recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, adds ID requirements for voter registration.

GUEST:



Meghan Bowman, reporter with USF’s “Your Florida” politics team

Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

(21:08) A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven is a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:



David Diamond, USF cognitive and neural sciences professor

Amber Rollins, Kids and Car Safety executive director

Homecoming at the Trop

(36:11) Tropicana Field is alive again. After months of uncertainty, the Rays are back on their home turf to face the Chicago Cubs. We know the stadium has “a reputation” – and the new owners have one foot planted across the bay – but for many, it’s time to reflect on nostalgia, the recovery and the season ahead.

GUEST:

