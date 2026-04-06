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Florida Matters Live & Local

Taxis over Tampa, Florida voting changes, dangers of hot cars, playing ball indoors again

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:35 PM EDT
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It's the 100th episode of "Florida Matters: Live & Local." Here's what's on tap: Bay bridge gridlock could soon have a high-tech alternative. Plus, what listeners think about Florida’s SAVE law, and the tragedy of kids left in cars.

"Florida Matters Live & Local" just hit the century mark – 100 episodes in the digisphere. A big thanks to our audience for sticking with the program.

And it only gets better. Check out the subjects for today:

Gridlock between St. Petersburg and Tampa could soon have a high-tech alternative. When will that eVTOL arrive? Plus, what listeners think about Florida’s SAVE law, the tragedy of kids left in cars and the Trop knocks are back.

New type of commute taking off

(0:00) The daily crawl across the bay bridges may have a futuristic fix. St. Petersburg is exploring electric air taxis that promise faster commutes. Think “The Jetsons” with a pricey fare. Can this really be close to reality? Test routes are in development.

GUEST:

  • Richard J Lesniak, Albert Whitted Airport manager

'Your Florida Matters': Voting Changes

(12:04) Florida’s new voter citizenship law is getting mixed reviews, according to social media reaction through our weekly “Your Florida Matters” segment. The measure, recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, adds ID requirements for voter registration.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, reporter with USF’s “Your Florida” politics team

Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

(21:08) A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven is a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:

  • David Diamond, USF cognitive and neural sciences professor
  • Amber Rollins, Kids and Car Safety executive director

Homecoming at the Trop

(36:11) Tropicana Field is alive again. After months of uncertainty, the Rays are back on their home turf to face the Chicago Cubs. We know the stadium has “a reputation” – and the new owners have one foot planted across the bay – but for many, it’s time to reflect on nostalgia, the recovery and the season ahead.

GUEST:

  • Christian Blauvelt, Tampa Bay Times assistant managing editor for digital engagement

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTransportationRon DeSantisYour FloridaTropicana FieldTampa Bay RaysHot car deaths
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters