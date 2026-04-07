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Florida Matters Live & Local

Bondi’s sudden exit, bookworms crawling, TPS and caretaking, a Frosted Flakes bass, chef's kiss

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 7, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
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Attorney General Pam Bondi, a white woman with long blond hair in a black dress with a gold cross pendant
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will be “transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector,” according to a social media post by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Pam Bondi was praised publicly, then fired weeks later. We unpack what led to her departure as attorney general, her record in Florida and how the Epstein case shadowed her time leading the Justice Department. Then, we share some great recent reporting from the WUSF staff.

Bondi Thursday

(0:00) The Tampa native built a reputation in Hillsborough County as a tough prosecutor, then rose from Florida attorney general to the nation’s top law enforcement post. But her tenure ended Thursday after just over a year. We examine her past, her loyalty to the president and her handling of the Epstein files.

GUESTS:

  • Gary Fineout, Politico reporter
  • Johnny Bardine, lawyer, Stetson Law School alumni

On your bookmark, get set, go!

(36:09) More than a dozen local bookstores are teaming up for a monthlong crawl leading up to Independent Bookstore Day on April 25. Explore the region one shop at a time, collect stamps and earn prizes. Sounds like a fun idea for your favorite page-turners. How did it all come together?

GUEST:

  • Alsace Walentine, Tombolo Books

Haitian protections and elder care

(12:01) More than 300,000 Haitians could lose Temporary Protected Status if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Trump administration. Immigrants say they face dangerous conditions if forced to return, while the U.S. caretaking industry, which relies on immigrant labor, stands to take a hit. WUSF’s Nancy Guan tells us more.

Their music is trash

(16:27) Well, at least their instruments once were. The Garbage-men have performed across the country since forming in 2010. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaro was on hand when band members gathered outside Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota with their makeshift instruments, spreading a message of sustainability.

He’s not a chef. He’s a cook!

(21:02) You may know Alton Brown from Food Network or his YouTube series. Perhaps you’ve even caught one of his live shows, full of the scientific demonstrations and trademark humor that accompany Brown’s unique approach to food. But the celebrity chef says there’s still more to learn about him. The Zest’s Dalia Colón did her best.

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Florida Matters Live & Local Pam BondiBooksThe Zest PodcastchefsFlorida Matters Live & Local
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters