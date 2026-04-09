Raising awareness of local news, the Beatles' real nowhere man
It’s Local News Day, which highlights the work journalists do to keep their communities informed. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we sit down with Tampa Bay area newsroom leaders about the challenges facing community journalism. Then, we learn about a missing Beatle.
Why local news matters
(0:00) Bay area newsroom leaders discuss why community journalism is essential — and easy to overlook until it’s gone. They share how they consume news in a crowded media landscape and why the region benefits from this diverse ecosystem. The conversation also highlights industry challenges and the push to remind audiences that local news underpins a healthy democracy.
GUESTS:
- Kristen Hare, Pointer’s faculty director of craft and local news
- Ray Roa, Creative Loafing editor-in-chief
- Julio Ochoa, WUSF news director
And now these days are gone
(36:00) Once upon a time, Ringo Starr got sick and a fill-in drummer got the gig of a lifetime with The Beatles. Then, he disappeared from the spotlight. We talk with a rock ’n’ roll detective who unpacks the wild story of Jimmie Nicol’s brief ride at the top.
GUEST:
- Jim Berkenstadt, author of “The Beatle Who Vanished” and owner of Rock and Roll Detective, an entertainment consulting firm in Madison, Wisconsin.