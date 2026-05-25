© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Domincan judge finds Rays' Wander Franco responsible for abuse but withholds punishment

WUSF | By Martin Adams - Associated Press
Published May 25, 2026 at 9:21 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco gestures in court at the end of his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez
/
AP
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco gestures in court at the end of his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

The judge ruled that Franco was criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor but was a victim of extortion by the minor's mother, who was sentenced to 10 years for trafficking her daughter.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was declared criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor, but he will not serve a sentence for it, a Dominican judge ruled Monday.

Judge José Antonio Núñez, in his decision, considered that Franco had been the victim of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mother, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually trafficking her daughter.

“It seems contradictory to declare criminal responsibility and at the same time exempt him from punishment. The court has granted Wander Franco a judicial pardon due to the particular circumstances that made him a material victim but not a legal one,” explained Núñez.

ALSO READ: Rays say they won't renegotiate core stadium financing despite city council's concerns

The judge justified the judicial pardon as a “logical and legal reasoning.”

“Thank God for everything,” Franco expressed as he effusively embraced his mother, Nancy Aybar, and other family members who accompanied him in the courtroom in Puerto Plata.

Franco was arrested in January 2024 after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time and transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

After the ruling, Franco left the courthouse alongside his lawyer, Teodosio Jáquez, and briefly answered reporters’ questions, saying, “I feel calm,” and asking his fans to “continue supporting me and trusting in me.”

ALSO READ: Shirtless and swinging: 'Tarps Off' trend hits the Trop and throughout MLB

Franco also said he personally had not contacted the Rays but that his lawyers surely had.

“We are aware of today’s verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Jáquez said: “We don’t have the physical sentence in our hands, but he was exempted from punishment because the president of the court established that he was also a victim and because he is exempted from punishment through judicial pardon."

The full sentencing will be June 16.

“When we have the full sentence in hand, we will give you more details," Jáquez said. "He was exempted from punishment and we think that’s fine, but we need to have the sentence in hand."

ALSO READ: Florida budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College as part of Rays' stadium deal

In November 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays, but his career was upended when authorities in the Dominican Republic announced in August 2023 that they were investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Franco was 22 at the time.

Six months after his arrest, Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list, which cut off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysWander FrancoCourtsCrimeMajor League BaseballDominican Republic
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
  1. Dominican court orders a new trial for the Rays' Wander Franco
  2. Dominican appeals court hears arguments on conviction of Rays' Wander Franco
  3. Trial begins for Rays star shortstop Wander Franco in the Dominican Republic
  4. Prosecutors describe evidence against Rays' Wander Franco as 'convincing' and 'compelling'
  5. Closing arguments for Rays shortstop Wander Franco slated for Monday in Dominican Republic
  6. Rays' Wander Franco has been detained and admitted into a clinic for mental health issues
  7. Rays' Franco hit with gun charge from November incident as his Dominican trial continues
  8. Dominican prosecutors in trial for Rays shortstop Wander Franco seek 5-year prison sentence
  9. As trial opens, Rays' Wander Franco tells Dominican judges he wants justice to be done
  10. Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives 2-year suspended sentence
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now