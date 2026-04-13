Coastal port loophole? Plus, how are you fueling? Drawing a strait line, and heading for third

Environmental advocates celebrated a win in Manatee County last month with a new law blocking a plan for a new cruise port. But is the Terra Ciea Aquatic Preserve safe from development? Not everyone thinks so.

We also get some local perspective on the ceasefire in Iran, the pressure at the gas pump and something called “third spaces.”

Terra Ceia fight continues

(0:00) Florida blocked a proposed cruise terminal near the Sunshine Skyway, but the fight isn’t over. Although a new law bans dredging needed for large cruise ships in Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, environmentalists say gaps in the law's language could allow future development.

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Alice Herman, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

Watching pennies at the pump

(12:02) Fuel prices across Florida are hovering around $4 a gallon, with little relief in sight. Drivers say fill-ups are costing about $20 more than just weeks ago. For many, it’s becoming a paycheck-to-paycheck strain. That’s right up the gasoline alley for Gabriella Paul, who opens up her notebook.

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Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Iran talks quickly stall

(21:02) Weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran hit a wall, with rising tensions testing a fragile ceasefire. To pressure Iran, the U.S. is moving to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which could choke off Iran’s trade and energy exports. Our USF analyst is back with a local perspective.

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Arman Mahmoudian, research fellow at USF's Global and National Security Institute

Third space is a charm

(36:03) More people are looking for a place to unwind outside of home and work. But finding one in the area isn’t always easy. Researchers say these so-called “third spaces” play a key role in mental well-being. They provide connection, routine and a break from daily pressures.

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