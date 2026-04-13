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Florida Matters Live & Local

Coastal port loophole? Plus, how are you fueling? Drawing a strait line, and heading for third

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
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Signs held by port protesters in Terra Ceia.
Jessica Meszaros
/
WUSF
In February, volunteers gathered signatures for a petition and protested against a company's plan to build a cruise port in the Terra Ceia area of Manatee County.

Environmental advocates celebrated a win in Manatee County last month with a new law blocking a plan for a new cruise port. But is the Terra Ciea Aquatic Preserve safe from development? Not everyone thinks so.

We also get some local perspective on the ceasefire in Iran, the pressure at the gas pump and something called “third spaces.”

Terra Ceia fight continues

(0:00) Florida blocked a proposed cruise terminal near the Sunshine Skyway, but the fight isn’t over. Although a new law bans dredging needed for large cruise ships in Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, environmentalists say gaps in the law's language could allow future development.

GUEST:

  • Alice Herman, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

Watching pennies at the pump

(12:02) Fuel prices across Florida are hovering around $4 a gallon, with little relief in sight. Drivers say fill-ups are costing about $20 more than just weeks ago. For many, it’s becoming a paycheck-to-paycheck strain. That’s right up the gasoline alley for Gabriella Paul, who opens up her notebook.

GUEST:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Iran talks quickly stall

(21:02) Weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran hit a wall, with rising tensions testing a fragile ceasefire. To pressure Iran, the U.S. is moving to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which could choke off Iran’s trade and energy exports. Our USF analyst is back with a local perspective.

GUEST:

  • Arman Mahmoudian, research fellow at USF's Global and National Security Institute

Third space is a charm

(36:03) More people are looking for a place to unwind outside of home and work. But finding one in the area isn’t always easy. Researchers say these so-called “third spaces” play a key role in mental well-being. They provide connection, routine and a break from daily pressures.

GUESTS:

  • Noëlle Boucquey, Eckerd College associate professor of environmental studies
  • Terra Dunham, founder of Book + Bottle, an independent bookseller in St. Petersburg

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalManatee CountyU.S.-IranGas PricesMental Health
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters