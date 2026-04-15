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Florida Matters Live & Local

Gabbard's vision for St. Petersburg, DeSantis’ map quest, making school buses safer

By Matthew Peddie,
Amelie HoraceQuincy WaltersGracyn Doctor
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT
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St. Petersburg City Council member and mayoral candidate Brandi Gabbard answers questions about her vision for the city during "Florida Matters: Live & Local" on April 15, 2026.

Public safety, affordability and planning are among the issues front and center for St. Petersburg mayoral hopeful Brandi Gabbard. We sit down with the veteran city council member and talk about her vision for the city.

Also, a closer look at the upcoming Legislature special session on redistricting and the safety of school business.

Gabbard’s city vision

(0:00) After nearly a decade on the St. Peterburg City Council, Brandi Gabbard is running for mayor. She joins “Florida Matters Live & Local” for questions on growth, city character, the arts culture, crime, affordability and planning — especially regarding the Historic Gas Plant District. Her pitch: fewer surprises, more strategy.

GUEST:

  • Brandi Gabbard, St. Petersburg City Council member and mayoral candidate

Drawing the party lines

(21:04) Florida could redraw its congressional maps mid-decade – something that rarely happens outside the census cycle. Gov. DeSantis says rapid population growth justifies the move, but delays and legal questions are slowing things down. What’s driving this push? We talk with a journalist who examines how business influences policy.

GUEST:

  • Jason Garcia, Seeking Rents newsletter on Substack

Missing the bus on safety

(36:04) Florida requires seat belts on school buses, but still ranks near the top in fatal bus-related crashes. A recent near miss in Sumter County is a stark reminder of what can go wrong. An advocate for bus safety joins us to break down the biggest risks and how to prevent them.

GUEST:

  • Petra Vybiralova Stanton, Safe Kids Florida Suncoast supervisor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSt. Petersburg mayorBrandi Gabbard2026 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisRedistrictingGerrymanderingSchool Bus
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor