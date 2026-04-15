Gabbard's vision for St. Petersburg, DeSantis’ map quest, making school buses safer

Public safety, affordability and planning are among the issues front and center for St. Petersburg mayoral hopeful Brandi Gabbard. We sit down with the veteran city council member and talk about her vision for the city.

Also, a closer look at the upcoming Legislature special session on redistricting and the safety of school business.

Gabbard’s city vision

(0:00) After nearly a decade on the St. Peterburg City Council, Brandi Gabbard is running for mayor. She joins “Florida Matters Live & Local” for questions on growth, city character, the arts culture, crime, affordability and planning — especially regarding the Historic Gas Plant District. Her pitch: fewer surprises, more strategy.

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Brandi Gabbard, St. Petersburg City Council member and mayoral candidate

Drawing the party lines

(21:04) Florida could redraw its congressional maps mid-decade – something that rarely happens outside the census cycle. Gov. DeSantis says rapid population growth justifies the move, but delays and legal questions are slowing things down. What’s driving this push? We talk with a journalist who examines how business influences policy.

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Jason Garcia, Seeking Rents newsletter on Substack

Missing the bus on safety

(36:04) Florida requires seat belts on school buses, but still ranks near the top in fatal bus-related crashes. A recent near miss in Sumter County is a stark reminder of what can go wrong. An advocate for bus safety joins us to break down the biggest risks and how to prevent them.

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