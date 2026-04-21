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Florida Matters Live & Local

Fundraiser flashbacks: Florida Poly sports, New College documentary, quirky Florida

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
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Men's cross-country is among eight NAIA sports that Florida Poly will field beginning next season.
Florida Polytechnic University
Men's cross-country is among eight NAIA sports that Florida Poly will field beginning next season.

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Matthew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Poly wants a sports program

(0:00) Florida Polytechnic — famous for its futurist architecture and top-ranked STEM programs — will soon field varsity sports teams. The Lakeland school hopes the move will attract more students, energize the campus and strengthen ties with the community. And an update since this interview aired March 16: Derek Lower has been named athletic director.

GUEST:

  • Katherine Smith, Spectrum Bay News 9 sports reporter

Documentary chronicles New College saga

(11:31) A new film looks at the state’s role in reshaping New College of Florida. “First They Came for My College” is generating buzz after festival screenings and strong reactions from supporters and critics. The school president called it unrealistic. In this interview, the filmmakers and a student discuss how the documentary came together.

GUESTS:

  • Gaby Batista, former New College of Florida student
  • Harry Hanbury, producer of “First They Came for My College”
  • Patrick Bresnan, director of “First They Came for My College"

Essays on Flori-duh

(26:13) So, you think Florida's a strange place. We amuse you. A Tampa native noticed that reaction around the country, so she dived headfirst into the state’s quirks. The result is a new book, “Anywhere Else,” which paints a picture that’s equal parts chaos and charm.

GUEST:

  • Rachel Knox, author and bookseller
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida Polytechnic UniversityCollege SportsNew College of FloridaBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters