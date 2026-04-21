Fundraiser flashbacks: Florida Poly sports, New College documentary, quirky Florida

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Matthew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Poly wants a sports program

(0:00) Florida Polytechnic — famous for its futurist architecture and top-ranked STEM programs — will soon field varsity sports teams. The Lakeland school hopes the move will attract more students, energize the campus and strengthen ties with the community. And an update since this interview aired March 16: Derek Lower has been named athletic director.

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Katherine Smith, Spectrum Bay News 9 sports reporter

Documentary chronicles New College saga

(11:31) A new film looks at the state’s role in reshaping New College of Florida. “First They Came for My College” is generating buzz after festival screenings and strong reactions from supporters and critics. The school president called it unrealistic. In this interview, the filmmakers and a student discuss how the documentary came together.

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Gaby Batista, former New College of Florida student

Harry Hanbury, producer of “First They Came for My College”

Patrick Bresnan, director of “First They Came for My College"

Essays on Flori-duh

(26:13) So, you think Florida's a strange place. We amuse you. A Tampa native noticed that reaction around the country, so she dived headfirst into the state’s quirks. The result is a new book, “Anywhere Else,” which paints a picture that’s equal parts chaos and charm.

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