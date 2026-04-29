Scruggs' ideas for St. Petersburg City Hall, Lightning latest, AI aiding and abetting

Maria Scruggs is stepping into the race to lead St. Petersburg. She got on the ballot by petition, not by paying a filing fee. She talks about her campaign in studio.

Also, an update on the Lightning playoffs, and the state attorney general’s expanding criminal investigation into artificial intelligence.

New ideas for St. Pete leadership

(0:00) St. Petersburg native Maria Scruggs describes herself as having 40 years of work in nonprofit leadership and public service. Now she’s running for mayor with concerns about growth, housing, planning, flooding and more. She’s in studio to talk about what she says isn’t working in city hall and what she’ll do differently if elected.

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Maria Scruggs, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

Electric atmosphere expected

(21:07) The Lightning and Canadiens are back in town for Game 5 of their NHL playoff series. It’s essentially a best-of-three now after both teams earned splits home and away. What should fans look for?

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Rob Richute, We the Thunder podcaster

ChatGPT's role in crimes

(36:06) Artificial intelligence tools are surfacing in criminal investigations. Suspects in recent Florida cases sought information on ChatGPT, raising new concerns. Now, Attorney General James Ulthmeier is investigating whether tech companies should be held accountable.

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