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Florida Matters Live & Local

Scruggs' ideas for St. Petersburg City Hall, Lightning latest, AI aiding and abetting

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
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St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Maria Scrggs appears on "Florida Matters Live & Local on April 29, 2026.

Maria Scruggs is stepping into the race to lead St. Petersburg. She got on the ballot by petition, not by paying a filing fee. She talks about her campaign in studio.

Also, an update on the Lightning playoffs, and the state attorney general’s expanding criminal investigation into artificial intelligence.

New ideas for St. Pete leadership

(0:00) St. Petersburg native Maria Scruggs describes herself as having 40 years of work in nonprofit leadership and public service. Now she’s running for mayor with concerns about growth, housing, planning, flooding and more. She’s in studio to talk about what she says isn’t working in city hall and what she’ll do differently if elected.

GUEST:

  • Maria Scruggs, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

Electric atmosphere expected

(21:07) The Lightning and Canadiens are back in town for Game 5 of their NHL playoff series. It’s essentially a best-of-three now after both teams earned splits home and away. What should fans look for?

GUEST:

  • Rob Richute, We the Thunder podcaster

ChatGPT's role in crimes

(36:06) Artificial intelligence tools are surfacing in criminal investigations. Suspects in recent Florida cases sought information on ChatGPT, raising new concerns. Now, Attorney General James Ulthmeier is investigating whether tech companies should be held accountable.

GUEST:

  • Liv Caputo, Florida Phoenix reporter

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSt. Petersburg mayoral raceSt. Petersburg mayorTampa Bay LightningAI
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters