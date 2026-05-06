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Florida Matters Live & Local

Batdorf’s vision for St. Pete, the Bando’s hidden community, blues legacy in town

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:41 PM EDT
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Kevin Batdorf spoke on "Florida Matters live & Local" on May 6, 2026, about his campaign to be St. Petersburg's mayor.

The 2024 hurricanes may be a distant memory for some. For St. Petersburg resident Kevin Batdorf, the floods that drenched his Shore Acres neighborhood prompted him to run for mayor. He talks about the issues and how he would steer the city if elected.

Also, an abandoned resort near Disney World became a refuge of sorts for people who lost homes and jobs. And we meet a blues artist who’s performed with Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood and other British rock royalty.

He’s way passed the flood stage

(0:00) After devastating 2024 hurricanes flooded his Shore Acres neighborhood, real estate broker Kevin Batdorf decided to run for mayor in St. Petersburg. He says the city fell short in its response. He’s in studio to answer questions on infrastructure, housing, development, accountability and transparency.

GUEST:

  • Kevin Batdorf, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

Out of mouse and home

(21:04) An abandoned tourist resort near Disney World became an unlikely refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Now, redevelopment is forcing them to move on. A freelance reporter met these people amid the ruins and shares their stories in a documentary — and on “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

GUEST:

  • Dave Seminara, producer of “The Bando: Homeless in the Shadow of the Magic Kingdom”

Good blues travels fast

(36:05) A musician with rock royalty roots is now making music in Tampa Bay. Will Johns, nephew of Eric Clapton, brings a lifetime of blues influence. He joins the program to talk about an album and his journey stateside.

GUEST:

  • Will Johns, musician

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSt. PetersburgSt. Petersburg mayoral raceHomelessnessMusic
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace