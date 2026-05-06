Batdorf’s vision for St. Pete, the Bando’s hidden community, blues legacy in town

The 2024 hurricanes may be a distant memory for some. For St. Petersburg resident Kevin Batdorf, the floods that drenched his Shore Acres neighborhood prompted him to run for mayor. He talks about the issues and how he would steer the city if elected.

Also, an abandoned resort near Disney World became a refuge of sorts for people who lost homes and jobs. And we meet a blues artist who’s performed with Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood and other British rock royalty.

He’s way passed the flood stage

(0:00) After devastating 2024 hurricanes flooded his Shore Acres neighborhood, real estate broker Kevin Batdorf decided to run for mayor in St. Petersburg. He says the city fell short in its response. He’s in studio to answer questions on infrastructure, housing, development, accountability and transparency.

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Kevin Batdorf, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

Out of mouse and home

(21:04) An abandoned tourist resort near Disney World became an unlikely refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Now, redevelopment is forcing them to move on. A freelance reporter met these people amid the ruins and shares their stories in a documentary — and on “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

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Dave Seminara, producer of “The Bando: Homeless in the Shadow of the Magic Kingdom”

Good blues travels fast

(36:05) A musician with rock royalty roots is now making music in Tampa Bay. Will Johns, nephew of Eric Clapton, brings a lifetime of blues influence. He joins the program to talk about an album and his journey stateside.

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