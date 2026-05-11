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Florida Matters Live & Local

Worried sick about cruises, spending time in Tally, fielding stadium questions, a fathomable find

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 11, 2026 at 1:29 PM EDT
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A hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius cruise ship sparked fear among passengers and others, although the World Health Organization has said the virus poses very low risk to the general public.
Misper Apawu
/
AP
A hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius cruise ship sparked fear among passengers and others, although the World Health Organization has said the virus poses very low risk to the general public.

A hantavirus has captured the world’s attention, especially here in Florida, where the cruise industry has a big footprint. We’ll talk about how dangerous this disease really is and how cruise companies deal with outbreaks.

Plus, a dive team has located an interesting piece of Tampa history on the Atlantic floor that dates to World War I. Also, we'll catch up on this week's budget special session in Tallahassee and the proposal to build a baseball stadium in Tampa.

Hantavirus: Does it mean ships?

(0:00) Where do cruise vacations fit among overall health risks? The rodent-induced hantavirus on a ship across the ocean is sparking concern in Florida, home to some of the nation’s busiest cruise ports. Guest experts discuss how illnesses spread at sea, what cruise lines must disclose and what precautions passengers should take.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Nicole Iovine, UF Health infectious disease specialist
  • Jack Hickey, maritime trial attorney

They have one job

(12:02) The Legislature returns to Tallahassee to hammer out a state budget after failing to do so during the regular session. Our “Your Florida” reporter at the Capitol joins the show to set up the week. What are the key disagreements between the House and Senate? What happens if they miss the June 30 deadline? What projects have communities crossing fingers?

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter in Tallahassee

Still in the batter’s box

(21:04) One sliver of the budget may have to include $150 million to rebuild Hillsborough College if local leaders agree to help build a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. A long city council workshop on the private-public ballpark proposal elicited enthusiasm and concern. Let’s look at the latest and what’s ahead.

GUEST:

  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Tampa under the sea

(36:06) More than a century after an Imperial German U-boat nailed it in a WWI torpedo attack, the original Coast Guard cutter Tampa was discovered off the coast of England. Members of the Gasperados dive team and a Coast Guard historian discuss the ships history and recovery, and why the discovery matters to the cutter’s namesake.

GUESTS:

  • Jacob MacKenzie, Gasperados dive team
  • William Thiesen, U.S. Coast Guard historian
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Cruise ShipsHealth News FloridaDiseaseFlorida LegislatureBudgetTampa Bay RaysRays StadiumShipwreckCoast Guard
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace