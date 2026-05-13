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Florida Matters Live & Local

Unions emit a collective sigh, Tampa's streetcar desires, Scouts honor

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
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Multicultural teenagers putting their hands together in a huddle. Group of unrecognizable young people expressing their unity and teamwork.
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Public sector unions in Florida say they are under threat by a new law requiring at least 50% participation in certification and recertification votes. Two teachers' union leaders are on "Florida Matters Live & Local" with reactions. Plus, will a plan to extend the Tampa streetcar line help local transit? And how has rebranding changed Scouting?

A very hard bargain

(0:00) A new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it harder for public sector unions to form and maintain membership. The changes affect teachers, nurses and local government unions, though police and fire unions are exempt. Supporters say the change targets “zombie unions” and partisan instruction. Teacher union leaders argue the law is all about politics, intended to weaken organizing efforts and public schools.

GUEST:

  • Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president
  • Lee Bryant, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president

Transit on track

(21:06) Tampa leaders say groundwork is being laid to expand the TECO streetcar system, with Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Alan Clendenin signaling momentum behind the project. The proposed expansion could eventually connect downtown to key areas including Ybor City and possibly the airport, but questions remain about funding, timelines and feasibility.

GUESTS:

  • Stephanie Poynor, Tampa Homeowners Association of Neighbors president
  • Dayna Lazarus, Transit Now Tampa Bay co-founder

Setting badge examples

(36:08) It’s been more than a year since Boy Scouts of America became Scouting America, a major shift to open programs to a more inclusive membership. The Greater Tampa Bay Area Council serves multiple districts with outdoor education, leadership training and community-based activities. Local leaders say the organization remains focused on hands-on learning opportunities, summer programs and partnerships.

GUEST:

  • Jeremy Twachtman, Scouting America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council field director

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalUnionsTeachers UnionTECO Line Streetcar SystemMass TransitBoy Scouts
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters