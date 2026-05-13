Unions emit a collective sigh, Tampa's streetcar desires, Scouts honor

Public sector unions in Florida say they are under threat by a new law requiring at least 50% participation in certification and recertification votes. Two teachers' union leaders are on "Florida Matters Live & Local" with reactions. Plus, will a plan to extend the Tampa streetcar line help local transit? And how has rebranding changed Scouting?

A very hard bargain

(0:00) A new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it harder for public sector unions to form and maintain membership. The changes affect teachers, nurses and local government unions, though police and fire unions are exempt. Supporters say the change targets “zombie unions” and partisan instruction. Teacher union leaders argue the law is all about politics, intended to weaken organizing efforts and public schools.

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Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president

Lee Bryant, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president

Transit on track

(21:06) Tampa leaders say groundwork is being laid to expand the TECO streetcar system, with Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Alan Clendenin signaling momentum behind the project. The proposed expansion could eventually connect downtown to key areas including Ybor City and possibly the airport, but questions remain about funding, timelines and feasibility.

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Stephanie Poynor, Tampa Homeowners Association of Neighbors president

Dayna Lazarus, Transit Now Tampa Bay co-founder

Setting badge examples

(36:08) It’s been more than a year since Boy Scouts of America became Scouting America, a major shift to open programs to a more inclusive membership. The Greater Tampa Bay Area Council serves multiple districts with outdoor education, leadership training and community-based activities. Local leaders say the organization remains focused on hands-on learning opportunities, summer programs and partnerships.

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