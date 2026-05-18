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Florida Matters Live & Local

Preserving Black cemetery history, more Capitol drama, Brady list investigation, an artist's 'Realm'

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
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sun rays come through tree canopy over an older cemetery scene
City of Tampa
Memorial Park Cemetery, a century-old cemetery for Black World War I and World War II veterans in Tampa, was restored by the city after 2019 after the property's owner died.

Thousands of Black cemeteries have been destroyed, built over or fallen into disrepair. Hear about a movement to protect them that started at USF.

Plus, an update on the Legislature’s budget sessions, examining state records over police conduct and an artist’s collaborative exhibit.

More than final resting places

(0:00) The Black Cemetery Network is bringing attention to African American cemeteries and the histories tied to them. The founder joins the show to discuss the effort to document, preserve and restore forgotten burial grounds nationwide. She also shares details about this week’s conference at USF St. Petersburg. And stick around for Wally B's stirring poetry.

GUESTS:

  • Antoinette Jackson, USF Anthropology Department chair and Black Cemetery Network founder
  • Walter "Wally B" Jennings, Black Cemetery Network creative consultant

"Holding the line," going to jail

(12:00) Budget negotiations resumed in Tallahassee last week as lawmakers worked toward a final spending plan. We’re discussing state Rep. Angie Nixon’s sit-in and arrest outside the governor’s office, along with the continuing court fight over Florida’s congressional maps.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” state government reporter

Questions about police credibility

(21:02) Some Florida law enforcement officers remain employed after being flagged for dishonesty or misconduct that could affect court testimony. We’re taking a closer look at the Brady and Giglio lists and why access to those records differs around the state.

GUEST:

  • Trinity Webster-Bass, Florida Trib reporter

Hanging with Chad's art

(36:04) From murals in St. Petersburg and Tampa to artwork in Miami’s Wynwood district, Chad Mize has made a name through playful, city-inspired art. His latest project, “Realm,” brings together dozens of artists working in everything from watercolor to stained glass. We hear how the exhibit — and Mize himself — turns imagination into community.

GUEST:

  • Gracyn Doctor, “Florida Matters Live & Local” executive producer

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalBlack HistoryBlack Cemeteries2026 Florida LegislatureLaw EnforcementArts
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters