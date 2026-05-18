Preserving Black cemetery history, more Capitol drama, Brady list investigation, an artist's 'Realm'

Thousands of Black cemeteries have been destroyed, built over or fallen into disrepair. Hear about a movement to protect them that started at USF.

Plus, an update on the Legislature’s budget sessions, examining state records over police conduct and an artist’s collaborative exhibit.

More than final resting places

(0:00) The Black Cemetery Network is bringing attention to African American cemeteries and the histories tied to them. The founder joins the show to discuss the effort to document, preserve and restore forgotten burial grounds nationwide. She also shares details about this week’s conference at USF St. Petersburg. And stick around for Wally B's stirring poetry.

GUESTS:



Antoinette Jackson, USF Anthropology Department chair and Black Cemetery Network founder

Walter "Wally B" Jennings, Black Cemetery Network creative consultant

"Holding the line," going to jail

(12:00) Budget negotiations resumed in Tallahassee last week as lawmakers worked toward a final spending plan. We’re discussing state Rep. Angie Nixon’s sit-in and arrest outside the governor’s office, along with the continuing court fight over Florida’s congressional maps.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” state government reporter

Questions about police credibility

(21:02) Some Florida law enforcement officers remain employed after being flagged for dishonesty or misconduct that could affect court testimony. We’re taking a closer look at the Brady and Giglio lists and why access to those records differs around the state.

GUEST:



Trinity Webster-Bass, Florida Trib reporter



Hanging with Chad's art

(36:04) From murals in St. Petersburg and Tampa to artwork in Miami’s Wynwood district, Chad Mize has made a name through playful, city-inspired art. His latest project, “Realm,” brings together dozens of artists working in everything from watercolor to stained glass. We hear how the exhibit — and Mize himself — turns imagination into community.

GUEST:

