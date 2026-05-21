Bugs we love to hate, inside Florida’s Everglades fight, private art goes public, baseball therapy

Simple questions: What is a love bug? And why do they give their lives for a little smooch with our car grilles? We have someone on “Florida Matters: Live & Local” with the facts.

No love lost

(0:00) Drive anywhere in Florida right now, and your car is probably dotted with squashed lovebugs. Not great for your car’s paintwork. On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” an insect expert talks about why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles, where they come from and why they’re more than just a nuisance.

GUEST:

Deby Cassill, USF Department of Integrative Biology associate professor

Voices from Everglades history

(11:40) The Everglades takes center stage in the WUSF “Your Florida” podcast series, “Defenders of the Everglades,” which revisits the historic fight against a proposed airport in the 1960s and the activists who helped stop it. Archival interviews feature the late Joe Browder and Nathaniel Reed — key figures in the environmental movement alongside Marjory Stoneman Douglas — as they reflect on political battles that reshaped protections for the region.

Borrowed art, new stories

(20:40) The Sarasota Art Museum is showcasing a new hyperlocal exhibit called “Something Borrowed, Something New,” featuring works from more than 60 contemporary and modern artists drawn from private collections across Southwest Florida. Here’s a closer look at how deeply valued art is within the community.

GUEST:

Virginia Shearer, Sarasota Art Museum executive director

Becca Boyd, Sarasota Museum of Art marketing director

Baseball connection

(34:50) A new essay collection explores how baseball became a lifeline through grief, loss and family trauma. St. Petersburg’s Jessica Rios’ book, “Grief, Hope, Baseball,” blends memoir and reflection, drawing on experiences from a childhood in New York to adulthood in Florida.

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