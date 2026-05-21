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Florida Matters Live & Local

Bugs we love to hate, inside Florida’s Everglades fight, private art goes public, baseball therapy

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT
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The lovebug is actually a fly with the scientific name Plecia nearctica.
UF/IFAS
The lovebug is actually a fly with the scientific name Plecia nearctica.

Simple questions: What is a love bug? And why do they give their lives for a little smooch with our car grilles? We have someone on “Florida Matters: Live & Local” with the facts.

No love lost

(0:00) Drive anywhere in Florida right now, and your car is probably dotted with squashed lovebugs. Not great for your car’s paintwork. On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” an insect expert talks about why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles, where they come from and why they’re more than just a nuisance.

GUEST:

  • Deby Cassill, USF Department of Integrative Biology associate professor

Voices from Everglades history

(11:40) The Everglades takes center stage in the WUSF “Your Florida” podcast series, “Defenders of the Everglades,” which revisits the historic fight against a proposed airport in the 1960s and the activists who helped stop it. Archival interviews feature the late Joe Browder and Nathaniel Reed — key figures in the environmental movement alongside Marjory Stoneman Douglas — as they reflect on political battles that reshaped protections for the region.

Borrowed art, new stories

(20:40) The Sarasota Art Museum is showcasing a new hyperlocal exhibit called “Something Borrowed, Something New,” featuring works from more than 60 contemporary and modern artists drawn from private collections across Southwest Florida. Here’s a closer look at how deeply valued art is within the community.

GUEST:

  • Virginia Shearer, Sarasota Art Museum executive director
  • Becca Boyd, Sarasota Museum of Art marketing director

Baseball connection

(34:50) A new essay collection explores how baseball became a lifeline through grief, loss and family trauma. St. Petersburg’s Jessica Rios’ book, “Grief, Hope, Baseball,” blends memoir and reflection, drawing on experiences from a childhood in New York to adulthood in Florida.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Rios, author of “Grief, Hope, Baseball”

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalInsectsLove BugsEvergladesBaseballGriefBooksArt
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters