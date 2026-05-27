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Florida Matters Live & Local

Preparing for hurricane season, living and learning about lipedema, celebrating Black films

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
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The winds from Hurricane Irma blow palm trees as it approaches Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
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AP

Whether you’re a longtime Floridian or a newbie to this godforsaken hurricane business, preparing for storm season can be quite intimidating. What do you store in a survival kit? How can you protect your home? When should you evacuate? We rein in a panel of pros with those answers and more.

After that discussion, we talk about a new app for those suffering from a painful illness that is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood. Plus, get a sneak peek at the 30th annual American Black Film Festival.

Emergency chiefs unite

(0:00) Hurricane season starts Monday, and there’s a lot you should do before invests, waves and cones start showing up on forecast maps. So, we brought in a quartet of local emergency management and public safety leaders to help you through the realities of storm prep. From updated evacuation zones to flooding to sandbags, they’ll share lessons learned from the devastating 2024 season.

GUESTS:

  • C.K. Moore, Hillsborough County Emergency Management planning chief
  • Jodie Fiske, Manatee County Public Safety director
  • Jess McCracken, Pinellas County Emergency Management coordinator
  • Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Sarasota County Emergency Management chief

Tracking a misunderstood condition

(20:31) For years, Aisha Durham struggled with a painful leg ailment she couldn’t explain until she was diagnosed with lipedema, a connective tissue disorder that’s often misdiagnosed as obesity or lymphedema. She developed a free app to help patients document symptoms, recognize patterns and advocate for themselves in medical settings.

GUEST:

  • Aisha Durham, LippyLog creator and USF communications professor

30 years of showcasing Black films

(35:32) In 1997, Queen Latifah won Best Actress at the first Acapulco Black Film Festival for her role in “Set It Off.” Today, gathering is known as the American Black Film Festival, the largest event celebrating stories by and about people of African descent. It opens today and runs through Sunday in Miami Beach.

GUEST:

  • Raeshon Morris, ABFF senior manager for event production and operation

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalHurricanesWeatherEmergency ManagementHealth News FloridaArtsFilm
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters