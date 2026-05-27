Preparing for hurricane season, living and learning about lipedema, celebrating Black films

Whether you’re a longtime Floridian or a newbie to this godforsaken hurricane business, preparing for storm season can be quite intimidating. What do you store in a survival kit? How can you protect your home? When should you evacuate? We rein in a panel of pros with those answers and more.

After that discussion, we talk about a new app for those suffering from a painful illness that is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood. Plus, get a sneak peek at the 30th annual American Black Film Festival.

Emergency chiefs unite

(0:00) Hurricane season starts Monday, and there’s a lot you should do before invests, waves and cones start showing up on forecast maps. So, we brought in a quartet of local emergency management and public safety leaders to help you through the realities of storm prep. From updated evacuation zones to flooding to sandbags, they’ll share lessons learned from the devastating 2024 season.

GUESTS:



C.K. Moore, Hillsborough County Emergency Management planning chief

Jodie Fiske, Manatee County Public Safety director

Jess McCracken, Pinellas County Emergency Management coordinator

Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Sarasota County Emergency Management chief

Tracking a misunderstood condition

(20:31) For years, Aisha Durham struggled with a painful leg ailment she couldn’t explain until she was diagnosed with lipedema, a connective tissue disorder that’s often misdiagnosed as obesity or lymphedema. She developed a free app to help patients document symptoms, recognize patterns and advocate for themselves in medical settings.

GUEST:



Aisha Durham, LippyLog creator and USF communications professor



30 years of showcasing Black films

(35:32) In 1997, Queen Latifah won Best Actress at the first Acapulco Black Film Festival for her role in “Set It Off.” Today, gathering is known as the American Black Film Festival, the largest event celebrating stories by and about people of African descent. It opens today and runs through Sunday in Miami Beach.

GUEST:

