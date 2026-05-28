Weathering the paperwork, MIA emergency chief, this sport is a big dill, guns & hoses

Our series of hurricane prep programs covers legal questions and important home documents. How do you pick up the pieces after the storm is gone?

Then, why was a local emergency manager put on leave? Tampa’s firefighters and police battle it out for charity. And pickleball for beginners.

How to get your life back together

(0:00) Hurricane prep isn’t just about generators and plywood. In Part 3 of our hurricane preparation programs, we talk about insurance, legal questions and important documents you’ll want protected before a storm arrives. Plus, what to do first after the damage is done and the long recovery begins.

GUESTS:



Charles Gallagher, St. Petersburg attorney

Johnny Crowder, Cope Notes founder



Is this an emergency?

(11:45) As hurricane season arrives, there are questions about the leadership with Hillsborough County Emergency Management. Agency director Timothy Dudley Jr. has been on leave for months, with little public explanation from county brass. We talk with a reporter about what’s been uncovered, what questions remain and whether Dudley’s absence could impact storm prep.

GUEST:



Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times reporter



Please “dink” responsibly

(20:36) From “berts” to the “kitchen,” pickleball has its own language — and a growing number of new players trying to learn it. We sit down with some local ambassadors to break down the basics, from scoring to slang. They also talk about why the sport’s community has grown well beyond the game.

GUESTS:



Courtney Refakes, Coquina Key pickler

Derek Rutherford, Coquina Key pickleball instructor

Amber Ventura, Coquina Key pickler

First-responder fundraiser

(36:37) It’s firefighters vs. police officers in Tampa’s annual Badge Bowl flag football game, but the real focus is raising funds for children battling cancer through the 1Voice Foundation. We chat with the charity’s founder about the event’s history and why community support keeps it going strong.

GUEST:

