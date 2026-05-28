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Florida Matters Live & Local

Weathering the paperwork, MIA emergency chief, this sport is a big dill, guns & hoses

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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A road is completely filled with a tall pile of debris from destroyed beachfront homes and businesses, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP

Our series of hurricane prep programs covers legal questions and important home documents. How do you pick up the pieces after the storm is gone?

Then, why was a local emergency manager put on leave? Tampa’s firefighters and police battle it out for charity. And pickleball for beginners.

How to get your life back together

(0:00) Hurricane prep isn’t just about generators and plywood. In Part 3 of our hurricane preparation programs, we talk about insurance, legal questions and important documents you’ll want protected before a storm arrives. Plus, what to do first after the damage is done and the long recovery begins.

GUESTS:

  • Charles Gallagher, St. Petersburg attorney
  • Johnny Crowder, Cope Notes founder

Is this an emergency?

(11:45) As hurricane season arrives, there are questions about the leadership with Hillsborough County Emergency Management. Agency director Timothy Dudley Jr. has been on leave for months, with little public explanation from county brass. We talk with a reporter about what’s been uncovered, what questions remain and whether Dudley’s absence could impact storm prep.

GUEST:

  • Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Please “dink” responsibly

(20:36) From “berts” to the “kitchen,” pickleball has its own language — and a growing number of new players trying to learn it. We sit down with some local ambassadors to break down the basics, from scoring to slang. They also talk about why the sport’s community has grown well beyond the game.

GUESTS:

  • Courtney Refakes, Coquina Key pickler
  • Derek Rutherford, Coquina Key pickleball instructor
  • Amber Ventura, Coquina Key pickler

First-responder fundraiser

(36:37) It’s firefighters vs. police officers in Tampa’s annual Badge Bowl flag football game, but the real focus is raising funds for children battling cancer through the 1Voice Foundation. We chat with the charity’s founder about the event’s history and why community support keeps it going strong.

GUEST:

  • Mary Ann Massolio, 1Voice Foundation founder and executive director

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalHurricanesWeatherHomeowners InsuranceHillsborough County Emergency ManagementPickleballcharityCancerTampa Police DepartmentTampa Fire Rescue
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters