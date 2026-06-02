Fight over concert fees, when war hits home, 'Lost Cause' holiday, rocket fireball raises questions

A federal jury found Ticketmaster and Live Nation were acting as a monopoly. What does this mean for concertgoers and smaller venues in the area? On "Florida Matters Live & Local," an outspoken club owner who trekked to Washington, D.C., to share his views with lawmakers talks about the challenges.

Plus, for one Tampa resident, the war with Iran is not distant news but a personal reality. His family lives in the country amid rising prices, restricted communication and growing fear. He explains how the Iranian diaspora is processing the crisis from afar.

Also, did you know Florida still observes Jefferson Davis Day? And, what's next for NASA after last week’s Blue Origin rocket explosion?

When war is more than a headline

(0:00) The war with Iran launched more than three months ago, and despite ceasefire negotiations, fighting continues. A local businessman from Iran reflects on how conflict affects friends and family in his homeland. He also emphasizes the difference between the regime and the citizenship, talks about the economic pressure and concerns that the war will drag on.

GUEST:



Reza Rezavi, Tampa business owner and Realtor

Jefferson Davis Day? In Florida?

(12:04) Florida has observed the birthday of the Confederate president since 1905 during a period of Southern cultural revisionism known as the “Lost Cause Era.” Few people realize it’s still on the books, but historians say its survival reflects deeper questions about race, memory and politics.

GUESTS:



Rodney Kite-Powell, Tampa Bay History Center director

Robert Cassanello, UCF associate professor of history

Rising cost of live music

(20:44) Concertgoers are shelling out more as fees and ticket prices continue to climb across the industry. A Tampa venue owner recently testified before Congress about alleged monopoly practices in live entertainment. He says smaller independent venues are struggling to compete with giants like Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster and argues the system is reshaping how tours are booked and how much fans pay.

GUEST:



Tom DeGeorge, venue owner

What caused the rocket explosion?

(41:10) Did you happen to catch the Blue Origin test rocket turn into a massive fireball last week? The explosion lit up the sky and shook the ground all around the Space Coast. Experts say the investigation, cleanup and repair of the pad could impact upcoming launch schedules. What will it mean for NASA’s Artemis moon mission plans?

GUEST:

