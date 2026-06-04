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Florida Matters Live & Local

Big bet on tax relief, a bigger fish to spy, goal diggin’ in Florida, opera-tunity knocks

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:46 PM EDT
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Carl Lisciandrello
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WUSF

Florida voters will decide this November whether to dramatically expand exemptions and cap property tax increases. But more money in homeowners’ pockets could mean less for local governments. “Florida Matters Live & Local” examines the details.

Then, World Cup fans are descending on the U.S. from all corners of the globe to celebrate the beautiful game. We talk about the Florida connections — from players to matches to fans.

Plus, we try to catch up with roaming whale shark and meet one of the stars of St. Pete Opera’s “La Boheme” production.

What’s in the tax plan?

A constitutional proposal on the November ballot would raise Florida’s homestead exemption and limit future property tax increases. Supporters call it meaningful relief, while opponents say it could shift costs and squeeze local budgets. We look back at a whirlwind special session and examine the amendment with our Capitol reporter.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Some fin in the way he moves

A whale shark named Larry has traveled from Tampa Bay to Cuba, Honduras and beyond since scientists tagged him last year. He was 10 stories high if he was a foot, and scientists have tracked him more than 6,000 location points. The record-setting journey produced new details about how these great beasts move through Gulf waters.

GUEST:

  • Eric Hoffmayer, NOAA fishery research biologist

Worth its weight in goals

World Cup excitement is building and Florida is right in the middle. International powers, passionate fan bases and some of the game’s biggest stars will make appearances in the Sunshine State. Seven matches are slated for Miami, but Tampa gets involved with a warm-up between England and New Zealand this weekend. A soccer aficionado offers a quick primer.

GUEST:

  • Will Brown, Jacksonville Today reporter

Arias of influence

St. Pete Opera's 20th anniversary season is ending where great opera often lives — at the intersection of beauty and heartbreak. This weekend's production of “La Boheme” tells a timeless story of friendship, creativity and finding connection in difficult times. The artists behind the milestone performance tell us more.

GUESTS:

  • Elizabeth Novella, soprano
  • Mark Sforzini, St. Pete Opera music director
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalProperty Taxes2026 Florida LegislatureMarine LifeSharksWhale SharksFIFA World CupSoccerOperaSt. Petersburg OperaLa Boheme
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters