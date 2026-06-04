Big bet on tax relief, a bigger fish to spy, goal diggin’ in Florida, opera-tunity knocks

Florida voters will decide this November whether to dramatically expand exemptions and cap property tax increases. But more money in homeowners’ pockets could mean less for local governments. “Florida Matters Live & Local” examines the details.

Then, World Cup fans are descending on the U.S. from all corners of the globe to celebrate the beautiful game. We talk about the Florida connections — from players to matches to fans.

Plus, we try to catch up with roaming whale shark and meet one of the stars of St. Pete Opera’s “La Boheme” production.

What’s in the tax plan?

A constitutional proposal on the November ballot would raise Florida’s homestead exemption and limit future property tax increases. Supporters call it meaningful relief, while opponents say it could shift costs and squeeze local budgets. We look back at a whirlwind special session and examine the amendment with our Capitol reporter.

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Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Some fin in the way he moves

A whale shark named Larry has traveled from Tampa Bay to Cuba, Honduras and beyond since scientists tagged him last year. He was 10 stories high if he was a foot, and scientists have tracked him more than 6,000 location points. The record-setting journey produced new details about how these great beasts move through Gulf waters.

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Eric Hoffmayer, NOAA fishery research biologist

Worth its weight in goals

World Cup excitement is building and Florida is right in the middle. International powers, passionate fan bases and some of the game’s biggest stars will make appearances in the Sunshine State. Seven matches are slated for Miami, but Tampa gets involved with a warm-up between England and New Zealand this weekend. A soccer aficionado offers a quick primer.

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Will Brown, Jacksonville Today reporter



Arias of influence

St. Pete Opera's 20th anniversary season is ending where great opera often lives — at the intersection of beauty and heartbreak. This weekend's production of “La Boheme” tells a timeless story of friendship, creativity and finding connection in difficult times. The artists behind the milestone performance tell us more.

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