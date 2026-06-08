College students confront gun violence and housing fears, staycations, WWI fiction

Orlando will mark a somber milestone this week: 10 years since a gunman murdered 49 people at the Pulse nightclub. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern American history. This tragedy and others raise discussions about preventing gun violence.

A related topic: Off-campus housing raises safety concerns after two incidents near USF.

Then, we talk this week about summer activities, and the conversation kicks off with staycations. Finally, a local author discusses his latest war story.

Confronting gun violence

(0:00) June marks Gun Violence Awareness Month, as Florida reflects on tragedies including Parkland and Pulse. Activists continue pushing for stronger laws as gun shows and awareness events occur across the state. We look at how students and advocacy groups are trying to shape the conversation.

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Andres Cubillos, FSU graduate student and volunteer with Students Demand Action

Off-campus safety concerns

(12:02) After multiple violent incidents near USF, the university has faced pressure to respond more aggressively. Officials removed one apartment complex from its housing listings and created a new task force. But students remain divided on whether the changes go far enough.

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Allyson Diaz-Rubio, Oracle news editor

Reimagining Florida travel

(21:03) Staycations are gaining popularity as Floridians look for affordable and unique travel experiences close to home. Experts say the state offers more variety than many residents realize, from cultural sites to quirky roadside attractions. This summer, we explore how to travel smarter without breaking the budget.

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Brian Rogers, Timeshare Users Union

Kristen Hare, author of “100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die”

War stories across generations

(36:09) Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers discusses his latest novel, set during World War I. The book explores friendship, trauma and the realities of combat through the eyes of two young soldiers. He reflects on how personal experience shapes his writing about war.

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