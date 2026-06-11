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Florida Matters Live & Local

The night Orlando cried, surviving summer hunger, easy being green, Tampa's renaissance menus

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie HoraceClaire Macchiarola
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT
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Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, stands outside of the Pulse memorial in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2022. After mass shootings, the loss felt by marginalized groups already facing discrimination is compounded. Some public health experts say the risk for post-traumatic stress disorder is greater for the groups, especially when the shootings take place at schools, churches and other vital hubs.
Cody Jackson
/
AP
Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, stands outside of the Pulse memorial in Orlando on Sept. 9, 2022.

Can it possibly be a decade since the horrific Pulse shooting in Orlando? On "Florida Matters Live & Local," hear reflections from a clubgoer who was there the night 49 people were killed and a journalist who covered the aftermath.

Plus, a look at the challenges for some just to feed their families over the summer.

Surviving summer hunger

(0:00) More families are making tough choices between food, housing, healthcare and transportation. And it gets tougher when the calendar turns to summer break. The discussion covers “buy now, pay later” services and how SNAP changes will affect families.

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida

The Pulse still beats

(12:01) It was one of Florida’s darkest moments. Ten years after the shooting, a survivor who was in the club and a journalist who covered the aftermath reflect on the grief, resilience and importance of remembering who was lost. They also talk about the memorial and what comes next.

GUESTS:

  • Brandon Wolf, Pulse survivor and Equality Florida Commission senior director of communications
  • Nancy Alvarez, WESH-TV reporter, anchor

Tasting of Tampa Bay

(21:02) Tampa Bay Restaurant Month is celebrating 20 years of special menus and experiences. We explore how it became a local tradition. Plus, the owner of a new restaurant shares the story behind bringing a new concept to the region.

GUESTS:

  • Leigh Wilson, Creative Loafing marketing director
  • Felicia LaCalle, executive chef at Quiote Restaurant

The search for vegan options

(36:04) Kreg Sterns turned grocery store finds into a national platform for plant-based shoppers. The Big Box Vegan creator shares why he focuses on affordable products instead of specialty markets and how vegan choices have become easier to find.

GUEST:

  • Kreg Stern, Big Box Vegan

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalPulse NightclubPulse AnniversaryFood InsecurityVeganRestaurants
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola