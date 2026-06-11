The night Orlando cried, surviving summer hunger, easy being green, Tampa's renaissance menus

Can it possibly be a decade since the horrific Pulse shooting in Orlando? On "Florida Matters Live & Local," hear reflections from a clubgoer who was there the night 49 people were killed and a journalist who covered the aftermath.

Plus, a look at the challenges for some just to feed their families over the summer.

Surviving summer hunger

(0:00) More families are making tough choices between food, housing, healthcare and transportation. And it gets tougher when the calendar turns to summer break. The discussion covers “buy now, pay later” services and how SNAP changes will affect families.

GUESTS:

Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida

The Pulse still beats

(12:01) It was one of Florida’s darkest moments. Ten years after the shooting, a survivor who was in the club and a journalist who covered the aftermath reflect on the grief, resilience and importance of remembering who was lost. They also talk about the memorial and what comes next.

GUESTS:



Brandon Wolf, Pulse survivor and Equality Florida Commission senior director of communications

Nancy Alvarez, WESH-TV reporter, anchor

Tasting of Tampa Bay

(21:02) Tampa Bay Restaurant Month is celebrating 20 years of special menus and experiences. We explore how it became a local tradition. Plus, the owner of a new restaurant shares the story behind bringing a new concept to the region.

GUESTS:

Leigh Wilson, Creative Loafing marketing director

Felicia LaCalle, executive chef at Quiote Restaurant

The search for vegan options

(36:04) Kreg Sterns turned grocery store finds into a national platform for plant-based shoppers. The Big Box Vegan creator shares why he focuses on affordable products instead of specialty markets and how vegan choices have become easier to find.

GUEST: