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Florida Matters Live & Local

What comes with Iran-U.S. peace? Dad's day grief. Knowing sickle cell. Good day, Sunshine City

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:01 PM EDT
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Fans display pre-revolutionary Iranian flags during the World Cup soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026.
Andre Penner
/
AP
Fans display pre-revolutionary Iranian flags during the World Cup soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026.

The U.S. and Iran are set to formally sign a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there are questions about details and what comes next.

"Let the oil flow." With that, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Iran are set to formally sign a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there are questions about details and what comes next. Our expert has answers.

Also, Father’s Day is a celebration for lots of families, but it can also be a time of grief for some. We talk about navigating loss during holidays.

Afterward, with World Sickle Cell Day coming up, a doctor discusses awareness and treatment innovations. Finally, meet the lads keeping the spirit of Beatlemania alive in Tampa Bay.

Peace deal questions remain

(0:00) The U.S. and Iran are moving toward an agreement after months of conflict. The deal could change the future of the Middle East — if it lasts. We unpack the risks and the road ahead with a USF foreign policy expert.

GUEST:

  • Arman Mahmoudian, USF Global and National Security Institute

When Father’s Day hurts

(12:02) Father’s Day can be a celebration, but like all holidays, it can also bring painful reminders of loss. A grief expert joins the show to talk about navigating complicated emotions. We also learn about a new support resource.

GUEST:

  • Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead for Vitas Healthcare

Sickle cell awareness matters

(20:49) Sickle cell anemia, a genetic hemoglobin disease, affects thousands of families and can bring pain and challenges that aren’t always visible. A specialist helps us explore misconceptions patients face and treatment advances.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Ali Sanati-Mehrezi, USF Health pediatric hematologist-oncologist

A long and winding road

(35:56) The Penny Lane Beatles Museum is moving from its Dunedin home into a bigger space in downtown St. Petersburg. Exhibits include instruments, clothing and other artifacts tied to the Fab Four. We explore why the Liverpool lads still strike a chord all these years later.

GUESTS:

  • Craig Bachner, Penny Lane Beatles Museum executive director
  • Harlan Brown, Penny Lane Beatles Museum senior docent

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalU.S.-IranGriefDepressionMuseumsMusicThings To Dosickle cell
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola