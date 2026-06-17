What comes with Iran-U.S. peace? Dad's day grief. Knowing sickle cell. Good day, Sunshine City

"Let the oil flow." With that, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Iran are set to formally sign a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there are questions about details and what comes next. Our expert has answers.

Also, Father’s Day is a celebration for lots of families, but it can also be a time of grief for some. We talk about navigating loss during holidays.

Afterward, with World Sickle Cell Day coming up, a doctor discusses awareness and treatment innovations. Finally, meet the lads keeping the spirit of Beatlemania alive in Tampa Bay.

Peace deal questions remain

(0:00) The U.S. and Iran are moving toward an agreement after months of conflict. The deal could change the future of the Middle East — if it lasts. We unpack the risks and the road ahead with a USF foreign policy expert.

GUEST:



Arman Mahmoudian, USF Global and National Security Institute

When Father’s Day hurts

(12:02) Father’s Day can be a celebration, but like all holidays, it can also bring painful reminders of loss. A grief expert joins the show to talk about navigating complicated emotions. We also learn about a new support resource.

GUEST:



Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead for Vitas Healthcare



Sickle cell awareness matters

(20:49) Sickle cell anemia, a genetic hemoglobin disease, affects thousands of families and can bring pain and challenges that aren’t always visible. A specialist helps us explore misconceptions patients face and treatment advances.

GUEST:



Dr. Ali Sanati-Mehrezi, USF Health pediatric hematologist-oncologist



A long and winding road

(35:56) The Penny Lane Beatles Museum is moving from its Dunedin home into a bigger space in downtown St. Petersburg. Exhibits include instruments, clothing and other artifacts tied to the Fab Four. We explore why the Liverpool lads still strike a chord all these years later.

GUESTS:

