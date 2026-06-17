What comes with Iran-U.S. peace? Dad's day grief. Knowing sickle cell. Good day, Sunshine City
The U.S. and Iran are set to formally sign a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there are questions about details and what comes next.
"Let the oil flow." With that, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Iran are set to formally sign a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there are questions about details and what comes next. Our expert has answers.
Also, Father’s Day is a celebration for lots of families, but it can also be a time of grief for some. We talk about navigating loss during holidays.
Afterward, with World Sickle Cell Day coming up, a doctor discusses awareness and treatment innovations. Finally, meet the lads keeping the spirit of Beatlemania alive in Tampa Bay.
Peace deal questions remain
(0:00) The U.S. and Iran are moving toward an agreement after months of conflict. The deal could change the future of the Middle East — if it lasts. We unpack the risks and the road ahead with a USF foreign policy expert.
GUEST:
- Arman Mahmoudian, USF Global and National Security Institute
When Father’s Day hurts
(12:02) Father’s Day can be a celebration, but like all holidays, it can also bring painful reminders of loss. A grief expert joins the show to talk about navigating complicated emotions. We also learn about a new support resource.
GUEST:
- Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead for Vitas Healthcare
Sickle cell awareness matters
(20:49) Sickle cell anemia, a genetic hemoglobin disease, affects thousands of families and can bring pain and challenges that aren’t always visible. A specialist helps us explore misconceptions patients face and treatment advances.
GUEST:
- Dr. Ali Sanati-Mehrezi, USF Health pediatric hematologist-oncologist
A long and winding road
(35:56) The Penny Lane Beatles Museum is moving from its Dunedin home into a bigger space in downtown St. Petersburg. Exhibits include instruments, clothing and other artifacts tied to the Fab Four. We explore why the Liverpool lads still strike a chord all these years later.
GUESTS:
- Craig Bachner, Penny Lane Beatles Museum executive director
- Harlan Brown, Penny Lane Beatles Museum senior docent